How To Find The Best Reels Hashtags On Instagram | Social networks

Finding the best Reels hashtags on Instagram is easy with the help of Tags Finder website. Using user-defined keywords and filters, the tool identifies the 30 most popular hashtags on the social network. With this, content creators are more likely to select the terms that will most contribute to increasing the reach of the video and making the publication viral.
The free service can be accessed on PC or on Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones. However, it is worth remembering that videos can only be posted on Instagram through a smartphone. Check out, below, how to find the best hashtags for Reels on Instagram by the Tags Finder website.
Tutorial teaches how to find the best hashtags for Reels on Instagram — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo
How to find the best hashtags for Reels on Instagram
Step 1. In your mobile browser, access the Tags Finder website (tagsfinder.com/pt-br). Then, enter the main themes of your publication and check the “Brazil” option. Choose the terms you don’t want to include in hashtags, using pre-configured keys or typing words manually. Tap the “Browse!” and wait for the site to find the top 30 hashtags for Reels;
Search for hashtags for Instagram Reels using Tags Finder — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 2. Tap the “X” icon next to the hashtags you don’t want to include to exclude them. Press the “Copy to Clipboard” button when the list has the desired content. A message informing you that the tags have been copied will be displayed on the main screen. Click “OK”;
Copy of hashtags for Reels on the Tags Finder website — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 3. In this step, open Instagram and tap the “+” icon. Once this is done, select the “Reels Video” option;
Path to creating a new Instagram Reels video — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 4. Capture a new video or load saved content on mobile. Tap “Add” to proceed to the next screen;
Inclusion of video on Instagram Reels — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 5. Apply the effects and make any edits you want. At the end, press “Next”. In the caption field, paste the text copied from Tags Finder;
Addition of # for Reels to go viral in the Instagram caption — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 6. The Tags Finder text includes site credits at the end of the text. Delete this snippet for a cleaner subtitle and hit the “Share” button;
Caption ready with # for Reels on Instagram to go viral — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 7. It is possible to view the hashtags in the post made.
Reels published with hashtags created by the Tags Finder website — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Ready. Use the tips to learn how to find the best hashtags for Reels on Instagram.
