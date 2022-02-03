How to reduce blood pressure through food

Is it possible to control blood pressure and lose weight through food alone?

The answer to that question may lie in the DASH diet. A diet created in the 90s, which uses food as the main reference to reduce blood pressure problems and, as a bonus, helps to lose weight.

The main feature of this diet is the consumption of healthy foods. Therefore, in the daily routine it is necessary to be present:

Whole grains;

Vegetables;

fruits;

Skimmed milk products;

Lean meats (such as poultry and fish);

Nuts;

seeds; and

Legumes.

The primary essence is to think about health. In this way, there are no restrictions on the foods to be consumed, only the quality of nutrients and their long-term benefits should be taken into account.

How does the diet work?

A differential about the food plan is that the person himself chooses the foods he will consume on his menu, always taking into account the contribution to his blood pressure and weight control. Therefore, foods such as red meat, salt and sugary foods should be avoided.

Let’s look at some of the reasons to avoid the consumption of the foods mentioned above.

The salt

Salt is a major cause of circulatory and blood problems. Published research proves that the exaggerated consumption of salt is directly related to the stages of pre-hypertension and hypertension.

And other studies highlight that low salt consumption contributes to lower blood pressure.

In a study conducted with participants on the DASH diet.

The result was that they had a greater reduction in blood pressure than non-participants on the diet.

In this study, participants on the DASH diet reduced their sodium intake by 1,150 mg for 30 days. The result was an improvement in blood pressure higher compared to the other research participants, who were not on a diet for an hour.

Bonus: weight maintenance

If, on the one hand, the DASH diet proved to be very effective for controlling blood pressure, it also had its bonuses when analyzing weight control and maintenance.

Once healthy eating becomes a habit, the consequences are reflected on the scales.

Weight loss occurs due to dietary changes and their amounts of nutrients.

Finally, there is a survey carried out in 2016, which proved the effectiveness of the DASH diet in weight loss compared to traditional restrictive diets.

There is unanimity that the best diet is the one composed of natural and healthy foods.