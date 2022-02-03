HPE suspends production of Outlander Sport and Jimny SUVs in Catalan

THE HPE Automotores do Brasilbrand representative Mitsubishi Motors and Suzuki Vehicles in the country, confirmed this Wednesday (2) to the Car Journal which temporarily suspended production of the models Outlander Sport and jimmy at the Catalão plant, in Goiás. The reason is the new emission limits and parameters established by the Proconve L7.

In force since January 1st of this year, phase 7 of the Program for the Control of Pollutant Emissions by Motor Vehicles tightened the rules for 0-km models. such as the Car Journal reported in December, several veteran cars and engines will be retired this year by the brands, as they exceed the strictest limits.

This is the case, for example, of the Fiat Unoa national icon of the Italian brand, which said goodbye with the ultimate series, One Ciau. In most cases, it would be necessary to make an investment to upgrade the engine and other parts of the vehicle. However, according to HPE Automotores, Outlander Sport and Jimny may have the adjustments to comply with the Proconve L7.

In the official statement, the automaker states that it “works to comply with the new PL7 emissions regulation”. As well as remember that the jimny sierra already complies with the new rules. However, with old age, the two models are unlikely to last long in the line, even if HPE decides to resume production of both.

Suzuki/Disclosure

Brands have until June to comply with new rules

With the pandemic and its challenges, such as the shortage of chips, the Brazilian government gave automakers an extra deadline to comply with the new requirements of Proconve L7. In this way, 0-km cars made in the previous specifications will be able to be marketed until June 1st. That’s when HPE says it will have tweaked SUVs within the rules.

HPE will therefore take advantage of the exception. The representative of Mitsubishi and Suzuki says that there is enough stock for Outlander Sport and Jimny until the eventual resumption of production at the Goiás factory. It remains to be seen, however, whether the investment will be made. In sales, the duo no longer responds by volume that justifies the bet. So most likely they won’t come back.