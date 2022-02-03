Hugh Jackman pays tribute to voice actor Isaac Bardavid

Actor Hugh Jackman used his social media to pay tribute to the Brazilian voice actor for Wolverine, Isaac Bardavid, who died yesterday (February 1) from respiratory problems.

The actor made a series of posts honoring actor and voice actor Isaac Bardavid, who died at the age of 90. The two met in 2017, during an edition of the TV show “The Noite com Danilo Gentili”, from SBT. At the time, the presenter showed a message from Bardavid to Hugh Jackman, and surprised him with the arrival of the voice actor on stage.

The two had a conversation about the character after the release of the movie “Logan”, Jackman’s last appearance as Wolverine and also Bardavid’s last work voicing the character. “For 17 years, you’ve helped me survive in my profession by doubling your voice,” Bardavid said, visibly moved.

“I’m touched, it’s a pleasure to meet you. People say ‘thank you’… People have no idea how many it takes to create a movie. Here they have fans, I know we have fans here in Brazil, but you, Isaac, you are part of this love they feel for Wolverine as much as I am. So I can’t even thank you”, replied Jackman, also emotional.

Now Hugh Jackman, informed about Isaac Bardavid’s death, posted a video on his Instagram accounts and twitter, in which he says “Don’t be what they did to you” in English, with the phrase being immediately repeated by the voice actor, followed by a comment from Jackman: “He’s so good!”.

In the caption of the video, Jackman leaves his tribute: “Isaac Bardavid. What a legend. What a life and legacy. What a voice!!”, followed by “Rest in peace my friend”.

