Hugh Jakcman pays tribute to Isaac Bardavid, Wolverine’s voice actor in Brazil

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago

posted on 02/02/2022 14:44 / updated on 02/02/2022 14:47

The image was recorded in 2017, when Hugh was in Brazil – (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @thehughjackman)

Actor Hugh Jackman paid tribute on social media this Wednesday morning (2/2), to the voice actor of Wolverine in Brazil, Isaac Bardavid, who died last Tuesday (1/2).

The Australian, who gives life to the hero, published a video on Instagram where he appears alongside the Brazilian artist.

In the image, taken in 2017, when Hugh was in Brazil, he says in English: “Don’t be what they made you”, and the Brazilian repeats, translating the phrase into Portuguese, “don’t be what they did to you”. At the end of the video, Jackman praises him. “Too good”.

“Isaa Badavid. What a legend. What a life and legacy. What a voice! Rest in peace my friend”, wrote the actor in the caption of the post.


