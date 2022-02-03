Hyundai’s model is officially out of line in Brazil; see which

Hyundai has officially withdrawn a vehicle model in Brazil. THE HB20X was present in the market since January 2013, with good sales performance until the generation change in 2019. It was then that the high prices did not collaborate much.

now the Hyundai can focus on the production of the 1.0 aspirated and 1.0 turbo models, two cars that led sales in the country in 2021. So much so that the South Korean automaker did not even consider launching a 1.0 turbo version of the HB20X, something that may not even happen in the near future.

publicity

Despite not having the best sales performance in 2021, the Hyundai HB20X is not considered a bad car. by the public, as it is equipped with a differentiated suspension and a 130hp 1.6-liter engine. According to Hyundai, the HB20X is still on sale at dealerships until stocks last.

Hyundai HB20X

Image: Hyundai

For those interested, the HB20X stood out a lot for its safety package, which includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and forward collision warning. The multimedia center stands out in terms of quality in relation to others on the market.

In addition, the company is also preparing a visual change for the other versions of the HB20, which may be more similar to the European Hyundai i20.

Read more:

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!