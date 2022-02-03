‘I cannot enrich the shareholder and impoverish the housewife’, says Lula about prices charged by Petrobras | Politics

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote on his Twitter account this Thursday (3), when commenting on the fuel prices practiced by Petrobras, that “it cannot enrich the shareholder [da estatal] and impoverish the housewife”.

Lula also said that, in an eventual government, he will not keep the price of gasoline in dollars.

“We are not going to keep the price of gasoline in dollars. It is important that the shareholder receives its dividends when Petrobras makes a profit, but I cannot enrich the shareholder and impoverish the housewife who will buy a kilo of beans and pay more for cause of gasoline”, said the former president and PT pre-candidate in the October elections.

1 of 1 Former President Lula during an event at the ABC Metalworkers Union, on January 29 — Photo: André Ribeiro/Futura Press/Estadão Content Former President Lula during an event at the ABC Metalworkers Union, on January 29 — Photo: André Ribeiro/Futura Press/Estadão Content

The discussion about the price of fuel has been taking over the policy at the beginning of the year. The successive rises in the value of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas have put pressure on inflation and reduced the purchasing power of families.

At Palácio do Planalto, there is a rush to find a solution and avoid a greater impact on the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro, in the middle of an election year.

But Petrobras repeatedly states that it only practices international prices. As oil is on the rise, it also affects the value of its derivatives. Petrobras claims that political interference in fuel prices can lead the company to disintegration, as occurred in previous governments.

Also on Thursday, the president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, said at an event held by an international bank that “Petrobras will not hold prices.” And he added: “We know the damage it is to try to hold prices artificially.”

Lira says that solution to high fuel prices cannot be postponed ‘indefinitely’

One of the proposals presented by the government is a project that authorizes the federal executive to cut taxes on fuel, without the need to present other revenues to compensate for the drop in revenue.

The government also defends that this project includes the possibility of cutting ICMS by governors – President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized the formula for charging this tax on fuels.

There are differences between the House and the Senate on what model should be adopted to lower fuel prices.

The Chamber has already approved a project that changes the calculation of taxation of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), a state tax.

Without moving forward with the text approved by the deputies, the senators preferred to prioritize a project, authored by Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) and reported by Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), which creates an “exceptional and eventual” program of stabilization of the value of fuels.

The text proposes the creation of a “compensation account”, with six different sources of funds, the main ones resulting from the increase in revenue with the rise in the international price of oil and an eventual rise in the dollar; the crude oil export tax; and royalties destined for the Union.