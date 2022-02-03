‘I didn’t want to make a mistake’ · TV News

Outside the BBB 22, Rodrigo Mussi explained why he spent much of the confinement questioning his colleagues about social agendas instead of seeking to inform himself before joining the Globo program. The commercial manager regretted having made prejudiced comments, such as when he called a transgender person a “traveco”. “I didn’t want to make a mistake,” he said.

During the BBB Tá On podcast, the eliminated of the week was asked if he had acted strategically when looking for other participants to talk about racism, transphobia and other more sensitive subjects. The ex-brother assumed that he must have researched these topics before being confined.

“We have to prepare beforehand, we have to read first, we have to seek information first. Some words were from my everyday life, I wasn’t trying to be a character, I just didn’t want to make a mistake, I didn’t want to repeat a mistake and I wanted the people would not feel offended”, he justified.

Mussi, then, assured that, now, he can understand the need to inform himself to avoid blaming other people for the teaching of guidelines that he is not aware of:

I was there and I learned like hell, I was looking for [perguntar] so as not to make a mistake and not do it again. They are not obligated to teach us. It’s a bubble that, if we don’t look for it, we’ll keep hurting people, people don’t need it anymore.

Despite not mentioning the episode in which he referred to a transgender person as a “traveco”, the commercial manager took advantage of the post-BBB to apologize to the public.

“I saw that it is no longer possible for these people to be guiding all the time. We have to seek knowledge. I learned a lot from the girls. Sorry for my mistakes, I really brought it out of my bubble. I felt bad. I asked them who maybe suffer, I don’t know if it was right or wrong, but that’s what I did at that moment”, he added.

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#65 – The BBB 22 went wrong or is it still salvageable?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: