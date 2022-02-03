‘I saw taking the deal’ · TV News

Laís Caldas barely woke up and went to gossip this Thursday morning (3) at BBB 22. The dermatologist told Bárbara Heck that she could barely sleep after the party and detailed the scene she watched from the duvet between Eliezer Netto and Maria. “I think I saw it taking off the deal,” she said.

After recording the x-ray, the doctor asked if Barbara would go back to sleep. “No, I went to a cafe,” replied the gaúcha. “I’m going… It’s just that I went to sleep just now. Can I sleep in your bed? Because I’m tired. Maria and Eli…”, she started from Goiás.

“What’s up? Did something happen?”, asked the blonde, interested in the gossip. “Certainly! I saw everything. I couldn’t sleep. And then, my bed on the floor was facing them. I watched from the cabin”, reported Laís, who had to sleep on the floor because there wasn’t enough bed for everyone.

“It’s a lie! Tell me! What’s up?”, Barbara asked, shocked. “I’m sure it happened. From what I’ve seen, it’s not logical not to have happened”, replied the dermatologist. “And did they make noise? Could you hear it?”, asked the influencer. “Gee! I even saw him [Eliezer] taking out the business”, said the woman from Goiás.

“Bloody hell!”, exclaimed the gaucha, astonished. “But then it was safe sex, right? At least that,” she joked, implying that the “business” would be a condom. Barbara left the party early and was asleep by the time Maria and Eliezer shook out the comforter in the Lollipop Room.

