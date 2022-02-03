Ibovespa futures operate between slight lows and highs, with investors reflecting Copom

The Ibovespa futures operates close to stability at the beginning of trading on Thursday (3), with investors reflecting the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to raise the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 10.75%. – first time since 2017 with double-digit interest.

The contract, which expires in February, rose 0.15% to 112,090 points at 9:23 am (GMT) after opening down around 0.20%. The future dollar, in turn, rose 0.34%, to R$5.315, and the commercial advanced 0.19%, to R$5.286 in the purchase and to R$5.287 in the sale.

On the yield curve, the trend is mostly downward – the DI yield maturing in January 2023 drops 23 basis points, to 11.90%. The one for January 2025 drops ten points to 10.87%. On the long end, the DIs maturing in the first months of 2027 and 2029 have opposite trends – the first drops two basis points, to 10.93%, and the second rises two, to 11.11%.

According to analysts’ comments, the surprise came from the Copom signaling a slower rate of increase in rates in the future, stating that “it foresees a reduction in the rate of adjustment as the most appropriate attitude at this time”. Overall, analysts saw the speech as signaling a rate hike of less than 1.5 percentage points at the next meeting.

“The Copom failed to signal that the adjustment of the next meeting will occur in the same magnitude [das últimas reuniões], as it had been doing in previous months”, observes Maria Cândido, partner at HCI Invest.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, believes that the monetary authority may have rushed to communicate this signal at the February meeting. “I understand that it can be a little treacherous to leave that definition. You have an evolution of inflation still at a very high pace, with no signs that it is giving up in this first quarter of the year and the market prices ends of the yield curve at higher levels due to persistent inflation”, he says.

Apart from the Copom, still in the domestic scenario, the market is again monitoring the political scenario with more attention, after the end of the Congressional recess this Wednesday.

Early in the morning, former President Lula, current favorite to occupy the Planalto Palace next year, returned to attack Petrobras’ pricing policy (PETR3;PETR4), in addition to stating that the US “does not want Brazil is a world player”.

US futures fall after quarterly earnings

In the US, the futures of the main indexes retreat, especially the Nasdaq, down 2.15% at 8:55 am. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures fell 1.15% and 0.38%, respectively.

The drop in shares of Meta FBOK34), which owns Facebook, weighs on the country’s stock exchanges, which fall more than 20% in the premarket, after the publication of the fourth quarter balance sheet frustrated the market consensus, with its profit falling 8% on an annual basis. . Spotify shares are also down considerably, by more than 10%, for the same reason.

In addition, still on the international scene, the market reflects the decision of the Bank of England (BoE) to raise the basic interest rate from 0.25% to 0.50%, which was already expected.

Even more attention receives the decision of the European Central Bank, which should, according to the consensus, keep the current interest rate policy at 0% – the president of the institution, however, speaks after the event and should signal the next changes. “The authority’s assessment of the inflation framework is expected, especially after upward surprises with the euro zone consumer price index”, says XP.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.35%. The UK’s FTSE is down 0.05%. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.32%. The STOXX 600 across the continent is down 0.50%.

In Asia, the Chinese and Hong Kong stock exchanges remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. The South Korean index, however, returned to work, with its index having closed up 1.67%, correcting the trading sessions for the rest of the week. Japan’s Nikkei, on the other hand, was down 1.06%.

