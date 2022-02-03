Ibovespa interrupts a sequence of highs and closes down by 1.18%; dollar remains below R$ 5.30

The Ibovespa was unable to maintain itself at the level of 113,000 points and gave way in trades this Wednesday (2), taking off from the stock exchanges in the United States, which closed higher for the fourth day in a row. Was it just an adjustment or is this the beginning of a trend reversal for the Brazilian stock market that took so much hit in 2021?

Analysts, for now, chose the first option to explain the performance of the Ibovespa today. The index ended the day down 1.18%, at 111,894 points. The financial volume traded in the session was R$ 25.29 billion.

This time, the stock exchange was unable to count on the support of the index’s weighty stocks. Petrobras (PETR3,PETR4) retreated with weaker oil on the international market, after the raw material producing countries announced an increase in production for March.

Itaú (ITUB4), Bradesco (BBDC4) and other banks were impacted by weaker-than-expected results from Santander Brasil (SANB11) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For Dany Chvaicer, head of variable income and co-founder of Ébano Investimentos, the behavior of future interest rates in today’s trading session, the day of decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, shows that the Brazilian stock exchange is not being passed over. just because it closed low today.

“The low DI’s show that, in the long term, the stock market should favor itself. And the big investor, who makes a difference in the volume of negotiations and changes the price of the paper, looks much more at the long term than at the short term. The tendency is for us to be favored and not neglected,” said Chvaicer.

Industrial production was a positive surprise in December, but expectations for the sector remain weak

DIF23 contracts dropped 0.04 pp, to 12.12%; DIF25, -0.10 pp, 10.96%; DIF27, -0.12 pp, 10.94%; and DIF29, -0.14 pp, at 11.08%.

The majority of the market believes that the Central Bank should decide to increase the economy’s basic interest rates by 1.5 percentage points, taking the Selic rate to double digits.

Opinion: The uncertainties surrounding the Copom communiqué at this Wednesday’s meeting

In exchange, the dollar even rehearsed a more consistent recovery throughout the day, but ended the session below R$ 5.30. The commercial dollar closed with a slight increase of 0.07%, at R$5.275 on purchase and R$5.276 on sale.

In New York, investors put concerns about the Federal Reserve’s rate hike on hold. The market returns to reflect the corporate balance sheet season, with the numbers of Alphabet (owner of Google) being considered positive and attention to the results of Meta (owner of Facebook) now, after the close of trading.

Still, it was a day of high volatility. The indices came to operate in the red, but reversed sign and firmed up in positive territory. The Dow Jones closed up 0.63% at 35,629 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.94% to 4,589 points; and Nasdaq rose 0.50% to 14,417 points.

