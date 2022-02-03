In 6 years, 5 Congolese were killed in Brazil; ambassador claims he never received answers from Itamaraty | Rio de Janeiro

In all cases, the diplomatic representation of the country questioned the Itamaraty for an answer to be given to the crimes, but never received an answeras the Congolese ambassador in Brazil told g1, Mutombo Bakafwa Nsenda.

“We sent letters to Itamaraty saying that justice needed to be done. Every time we wrote, we never got an answer. The last case was that of a boy murdered in prison by other prisoners, who were with him in the same cell. Itamaraty and we had no response – it is a case that happened more than six months ago and there was no judicial or civil reparation for his family”, said the diplomat.

At g1, Itamaraty said it regretted the deaths. “The investigation of the facts and the criminal prosecution of those responsible are the responsibility of the security and judicial bodies in Rio de Janeiro, to which additional consultations on the case may be directed,” he said. (see full note below).

On Monday (31), the embassy sent a letter to the country’s government informing its “indignation” and stating that the Congolese government awaits a response on the results of the police investigations.

According to the ambassador, as he had refugee status, Moïse was under the protection of the Brazilian government.

“The position of the Congolese government is related to the status of Moïse – he was a refugee who arrived in Brazil in 2014. Like all refugees, he and his family are under the protection of the Brazilian state. Our embassy has officially written to Itamaraty to report the facts that were communicated to us in Rio,” said Nsenda, who received no response.

The Congolese man was beaten to death on Monday (24) in Rio. He worked for a day at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of the city, and reportedly went to collect R$200.

According to the family, Moïse was the victim of a series of assaults. Your body was found tied to a ladder. The case is being investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station and is under secrecy.

He and his family came to the country in 2014 as political refugees. Nsenda points out that, due to his status, he was not registered at the country’s embassy.

“This is, above all, the case of a refugee. He was not registered or known to the embassy – we were informed only after his death. But as he is a compatriot, the embassy immediately wrote to the Itamaraty and also informed the Democratic Republic of Congo”, informed the ambassador.

Congolese killed by mistake

One of the Congolese killed in the country was murdered by mistake, in Uberlândia, in 2018. The mechanic Jacques Onza he was shot three times when he was in a bar with friends and his fiancée. The African had a partner in the city and a ten-year-old daughter in the country of origin, who lived with his family.

According to delegate Fábio Ruz, the investigation shows that Jacques was mistaken for a disaffection of the gunman because he was very similar to the assassin’s target.

“Both are tall, black and speak French. Also, the real person they wanted to kill frequents bars and pool games, and on the day of the crime Jacques was also in a bar. Unfortunately it was a coincidence. The real target was overheard by the police and is very afraid of being murdered”, added the delegate at the time.

Jacques was an engineering student at the Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU) through an exchange program in early 2012. In the same academic semester, he left the institution and, since then, has remained living and working in Minas Gerais.

Itamaraty deeply regrets what happened and shares the grief of the victim’s family.

Obtaining asylum in Brazil is governed by Law 9,474, of July 22, 1997. Each asylum seeker, regardless of nationality, has his or her application examined individually by the National Committee for Refugees (CONARE), an interministerial body chaired by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), which may have additional information on the subject.

The investigation of the facts and the criminal prosecution of those responsible are the responsibility of the security and judicial bodies in the Rio de Janeiroto which further consultations on the case may be addressed.