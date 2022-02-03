In a 30-minute event, Sony reveals all the details of Gran Turismo 7

Game brings back classic features of the franchise, such as tuning and customization, and promises a fun experience for all player profiles

Sony held another edition of State of Play tonight, a periodic event in which it presents news related to its games and services for the market.

This Wednesday’s presentation (2) was entirely dedicated to the game Gran Turismo 7, which will be released on March 4th. Considered one of the company’s main franchises, Gran Turismo turns 25 in 2022 and the exclusive title for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles is one of the most awaited at the beginning of this new generation.

Gran Turismo 7: Back to its origins, but with news

The presentation of Gran Turismo 7 took no less than 30 minutes. During this period, gameplay images were shown, cut-scenes, explanations about the game modes and technical details about the dynamic weather system, among other news. You can watch the entire content in its entirety in the video above. Below, we have prepared a summary with what was shown.

Hundreds of cars, dozens of tracks

According to Kazunori Yamauchi, CEO of Polyphony Digital, producer of the game, Gran Turismo 7 is a game that was designed to please all types of audience, “from fans of racing simulators to those who are not so used to racing games. ”. This indicates that the mixed arcade and simulation experience should be kept in this edition.

In total, more than 400 cars from more than 50 manufacturers from around the world will be available.. Initially we will have 34 locations in the game, with a total of 97 track layouts. The amount of content may increase over time, as DLC for the game is on the radar.



Main game structure has been kept

In general terms, the core of the series was kept for Gran Turismo 7. licenses (B, A and International), which allow you to compete in races at an increasingly higher level; at missions, which launch challenges for you to explore cars and tracks to the fullest; and the championshipsin which you accumulate credits and miles, which can be exchanged for new cars and accessories.

There is still the online mode, in which you race against players from all over the world. when entering the Brand Central you have access to automakers and can buy new vehicles – in cash or using in-game currency. In the Café, an innovation of this edition, it is possible to view details about the cars in your collection, including curiosities and stories about each one of them.

A special space has been reserved for legends, legendary cars that help tell the history of motorsport. In fact, the development of the cars relied on the advice of professional drivers, including seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Tuning, customization and music rally

There are many new features present in this version, and all of them should please long-time fans of the franchise. The first one is the tuning and customization feature. You can transform any vehicle by purchasing parts for them, such as tires, air filters, mufflers, brake systems and airfoils.



It is still possible to customize the colors of the cars, but now they can also be applied to other items – such as the brakes, for example. In addition, painting and customization are still present. Cars “with your face” can be photographed in multiple scenarios and the results can be shared in the game system or on social networks.

already the Musical Rally mode it’s an arcade-style race with music that “marries” perfectly with checkpoints you need to get through the track. It’s an opportunity to get to know the circuits in more detail, while at the same time following a musical rhythm – an interesting and curious idea, let’s see how it behaves in practice.

Dynamic weather in action and 3D Audio

Finally, we also saw how the dynamic weather will behave in practice during the game. Specific parts of the track can stay wet – or take longer to dry – during a downpour, just like in the real world. On extensive circuits, as is the case at the Nurbungring, certain parts of the racetrack can be sunny while in other places rain falls – an extra challenge for the drivers.

DualSense’s 3D Audio capabilities and adaptive triggers will also be fully exploited – at least that’s the promise.

Gran Turismo 7 arrives for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4th. The game can now be pre-purchased and there are bonuses for those who purchase the special editions.

