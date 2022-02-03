In Boeing victory, American converts 30 737 MAX into firm orders; but postpone the 787

American Airlines Boeing 37 MAX





Through a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, American Airlines announced that it has reached an agreement with Boeing to acquire 30 more 737 MAXs (in its -8 variant) by converting previously existing options into firm orders.

The airline announced that as of January 31, it has confirmed 23 of those 30 options and intends to convert 7 more options later this year. The delivery of these 30 aircraft will be divided into two equal batches of 15 units in 2023 and 2024, as reported by the partner website Aviacionline.

Likewise, the company said that it modified a purchase agreement signed with Boeing in 2008 for the 787-9 aircraft, postponing deliveries of these units until the fourth quarter of 2023. The original contract provided for the delivery of the first 787-9 to the next January.

The document indicates that “actual delivery dates are subject to change based on a number of potential factors, including delays in production by the manufacturer”. This is directly related to the uncertainty of when Boeing will resume production and delivery of the 787, which has been stalled since 2021 after encountering numerous quality issues in parts and assembly lines.





