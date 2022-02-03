In Congress, Bolsonaro attacks Lula, waves to the Northeast and says he respects harmony between the Powers

posted on 02/02/2022 17:01 / updated on 02/02/2022 17:13



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

In a mask, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Wednesday (02/02) in the opening session of the work of the legislative year in Congress. The Chief Executive arrived accompanied by the Minister of the Secretariat of Government, Flávia Arruda, and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in a message that in the last year of government, the economic and political agendas will need to go together. Bolsonaro sat between the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, along with the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux.

During the traditional reading of the presidential message, in which he points out the priorities of the year, Bolsonaro spoke about the achievements and approvals of his administration, highlighted the purchase of vaccines by the government, signaled to agribusiness when talking about the release of firearm possession, waved Northeast, said he respected the harmony and independence between the powers and, finally, escaped from the script released to the media and added attacks on former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his main political opponent in this year’s elections, who still appears in the leadership of electoral polls and has already defended the regulation of the media and the repeal of the labor reform.

“I will never come here in this parliament to ask for the regulation of the media and the internet. I hope this is not regulated by any other power. Our freedom above all. I will never come here to nullify the labor reform passed by this Congress. , labor rights remain intact in article 7 of the Constitution. We will always respect the harmony and independence of the Powers. We count once again on you for the implementation of the projects that Brazil needs”, he shouted.

“We reiterate our commitment to Brazil and reaffirm our objective of building a more just, prosperous and citizen-oriented country. I reaffirm, I feel like a parliamentarian here too. , dare to regulate the media. It doesn’t matter why and for what purpose and objective. Our freedom, the freedom of the press guaranteed in our Constitution cannot be violated or scratched by anyone in this country “, he concluded.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro did not participate in the opening session of the year of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and sent to the President of the Court, Luiz Fux, a written justification, informing that he would fulfill his agenda flying over cities hit by heavy rains in São Paulo.

Pacheco, on the other hand, opened his speech by asking for a minute of silence for the more than 628,000 deaths from covid-19 in the country. Before the session in Congress, the National Anthem was played.