In Congress, Bolsonaro says he will not ask for media regulation

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday afternoon (2) that he will not ask Congress for media regulation. The statement was given during the president’s speech at the National Congress, during the opening ceremony of the legislative year.

“You will never see me come here in this parliament to ask for the regulation of the media and the internet. I hope this is not regulated by any other Power. Our freedom above all,” Bolsonaro said this afternoon.





Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the October elections, former president Lula has been addressing the issue in recent months. In August of last year, PT had said that, if elected in October of this year, he would propose a change in the regulation of the media, but he did not give details of what the proposal would be. Recently, Lula stated that the task should be performed by Congress, using the regulatory frameworks of other countries as a model, also addressing digital media — not included in current legislation, since the law dates from 1962.

In September 2021, Bolsonaro also criticized the possibility of updating the current legislation. In an event at the Planalto Palace, the president evaluated a possible regulation as censorship. “Our freedom of the press, with all its faults, must persist. As far as we are concerned, we will never have any measures to censor them. It is better to speak than to be silent,” he said at the time.





In relation to the internet, the subject has been recurrent with the approach of the electoral cycle. The agenda was also raised by the Judiciary, after the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) began to consider blocking Telegram in Brazil. The idea began to be aired after numerous attempts to contact the Court with the company that manages the messaging application. Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Court, sent a letter to Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, requesting a meeting, but received no response.

Bolsonaro is against the measure and recently told supporters that the possibility is “cowardice”. “We are seeing it here. Cowardice what they want to do with Brazil, right? Cowardice,” the president told supporters at the end of last month. Then a woman claimed that they were trying to “cut” the communication of the population, to which the president only said: “I will not respond. [O Planalto] is dealing with the matter.”