In message to Congress, Bolsonaro again asks for tax reform approval | Politics

Bolsonaro read the opening of the document in a ceremony in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, alongside the presidents of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux; from the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and from the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

“[…] Several legislative projects deserve attention and analysis by the National Congress, this year 2022, for the achievement of programs and public policies in progress. Here, we highlight the Portability of the Electricity Account, the New Legal Framework for Guarantees and the Tax Reform”, reads the text read by the President of the Republic.

Bolsonaro also included improvised excerpts while reading the document. He defended the labor reforms that have already been approved by Congress in recent years, spoke out against the eventual repeal of these rules, and also defended that the parliament does not approve, in the coming years, rules for regulating the media.

“You will never come to me here in this parliament to ask for the regulation of the media and the internet. I hope that this will not be regulated by any other power. Our freedom above all. I will also never come here to nullify the labor reform approved by this Congress. After all, labor rights remain intact in article 7 of the Constitution. We will always respect the harmony and independence of powers. declared suddenly.

“I repeat, gentlemen: today I feel parliamentary here too. Let’s not let any of us, whoever is in the Central Plateau, dare to regulate the media, no matter why, for what intention and objective. , the freedom of the press guaranteed in our Constitution, cannot be violated by anyone in this country,” he continued.

Congress resumes work this Wednesday (2)

In the message read in 2021, Bolsonaro presented a “priority agenda” with eight projects that would be defended by the government before Congress. The list included, in addition to tax reform, topics such as the privatization of Eletrobras, independence from the Central Bank and the legal framework for sanitation.

This time, the presidential message cited only three themes:

the tax reform, sent by the government in 2020 sliced ​​into different bills;

The legal framework of guarantees sent by the government to Congress at the end of 2021 and which seeks to allow, among other changes, that the same property can be presented as collateral in different credit operations;

sent by the government to Congress at the end of 2021 and which seeks to allow, among other changes, that the same property can be presented as collateral in different credit operations; the portability of the electricity bill, which would authorize the domestic energy consumer to choose the electricity supplier.

The message presented to Congress does not list, in this introduction, themes that have been defended by the government on other occasions – administrative reform and temporary changes in taxation to combat high fuel prices, for example.

This Wednesday, deputies and senators end a period of 40 days of recess.

When resuming work, some topics should focus attention, including:

In the case of fuels, on the one hand, state governments, which decided to keep the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuels, hold Petrobras and the federal government responsible for the soaring prices to consumers.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, follows the strategy of blaming the governors.

Discussions on tax reform – a proposal that has no consensus between the Chamber and the Senate – and on the customs agenda defended by the Bolsonaro government should also be on the agenda.

Voting is expected to take place by July. After that, the House and Senate must be empty.