in Paulo Sousa’s debut, Flamengo wins with Marinho’s 1st goal and Vitinho’s ‘waiter’ night

With goals from Marinho, Pedro and Gabigol, Flamengo beat Boavista 3-0 in Paulo Sousa’s debut

Under the command, for the first time, of the coach Paulo SousaThe Flamengo won the Good view per 3 to 0this Wednesday (2), at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda, for the third round of the Carioca Championship.

Marinealso a rookie of the night, Pedro and Gabigol scored for the red-black team, which reached its second triumph in the competition and temporarily assumed the top of the table. The highlight was also for Vitinho, author of three assists.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

The first half was largely dominated by the red-black team, mainly with the good performance of Marine. From so much pressure, he ended up opening the scoring in the 21st minute, after the cross as Vitinho. Before the break, Boavista scared in the free kick bull in the right corner of Hugo Souzawho warded off danger by splaying to the side.

Before the team returned to the final stage, the Portuguese coach made two substitutions: Marine and René gave way to gabigol and Everton Ribeirorespectively.

In the second half, even in front of the marker, Flamengo didn’t take the foot off the brake and kept pressing in search of the second goal. And he came, at 15. In a good move from the left side Vitinho, once again rang for Peterwho hit the plate to make 2 to 0.

In sequence, gabigol still had the chance to make the third. Striker 9 entered the area alone, but tried to dribble the goalkeeper Fernando and ended up disarmed. However, at 37, gabigol did not lose. After one more play Vitinhoshirt 9 submitted to the back of the net.

Championship status

With the result, Flamengo goes to 7 points and temporarily assumes the end of the table. Boavista is 9th placewith two.

The guy: Marino

Applauded by the crowd, Flamengo’s new reinforcement debuted on the right foot. In addition to scoring his first goal, he troubled the marking, moved and created a lot of chances during the first half.

The waiter: Vito

The shirt 11 participated in all the red-black goals of the match, he served Marinho in the first, assisted Pedro in the second and even played for Gabigol to score the third.

It was bad: Wellington Silva

The experienced right-back, who has also played for Flamengo and Fluminense, made a mistake in the first red-black goal. He lost the ball to Vitinho, who served Marinho.

next games

Flamengo returns to the field on Sunday (6) for the classic against Fluminense, at 4 pm (Brasília time), at Nilton Santos. Boavista faces the Round Round on Saturday (5), also at 4 pm.

Marinho celebrates his first goal with the Flamengo shirt Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

Datasheet

Flamengo 3 x 0 Boavista

GOALS: Marinho (21′ from Q1), Pedro (15′ from Q2), Gabigol (37′ from Q2)

FLAMENGO: Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique (David Luiz), Gabriel Noga, Cleiton, Renê (Everton Ribeiro), Thiago Maia, Gomes (Willian Arão), Vitinho, Marinho (Gabigol) and Pedro (Rodinei). Coach: Paulo Souza

GOOD VIEW: Fernando, Wellington Silva, Diogo Rangel, Kadu Fernandes, Bull (Miguel), Ralph, Marquinho (Ryan Guilherme), Biel (Berê), Di María (Caíque), Marquinhos (Wandinho) and Matheus Alessandro. Coach: Leandrão