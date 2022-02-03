Income Tax 2022: how to declare CDBs and digital accounts? – 03/02/2022

Every Brazilian who is not exempt from income tax must settle accounts with Leão in the first months of the year, including fixed income information such as CDBs, RDBs, LCs and debentures.

In the video below, the third in the Income Tax Guide series, I tell you how to declare these applications and remunerated accounts, such as NuConta and PicPay.

What are investments?

Fixed income is nothing more than a loan. In it, you will lend your money to an institution and receive interest for it.

The institution can be a bank, finance company, company, among others. She will return the money in the future, on the so-called maturity, and of course pay you interest because in the meantime she will use the amount to make loans, some business or something else.

In every type of fixed income, you are lending someone money. In the case of CDBs, or Bank Deposit Certificate, it is for the bank, as well as in RDBs (Bank Deposit Receipts).

In the case of LCs or Letters of Credit, it is for financial companies.

There are also debentures, in which you lend to companies such as Petrobras, Vale, Localiza, MRV, etc.

Income tax is charged on all of them, with the exception of incentivized debentures, a specific investment that is worth a separate column.

When you withdraw the investment or when it expires, income tax is charged on the income, not on the total invested. In other words: if you invested BRL 1,000 and earned BRL 100, tax will be charged on top of BRL 100.

This is the so-called Income Tax at source, that is, when you get the money back on the investment.

The IR changes over time. If you apply for up to six months, it is 22.5% of the income. If it is between six months and one year, it is 20%, between one and two years, 17.5% and above 2 years, 15%.

Even paying tax in the IR declaration period, you must declare the gain and also if you have any fixed income in your portfolio that you haven’t sold yet.

How to declare CDBs in portfolio?

Every Brazilian who ended the previous year (2021) with CDBs in his portfolio must make the declaration. After downloading the Federal Revenue Service program, simply access the “Goods and Rights” form.

Then, you must select the code “45 – Fixed Income Application (CDB, RDB and others)” and inform the location 105 (Brazil). The taxpayer must fill in the CNPJ of the institution in which he invested and, in the “Discrimination” field, put the product details as “CDB Banco X 2023”.

The process must be repeated for each CDB in the wallet, as shown in the video.

How to declare CDBs sold?

The second common situation in fixed income is the person selling the investment and having to declare it.

To declare earnings, the taxpayer must go to the “Income Subject to Exclusive/Definitive Taxation” tab. Then, click on “New” and select the type of income code “06 – Income from financial investments”.

After defining the type of beneficiary (holder or dependent), it is necessary to inform the CNPJ of the paying source (institution that held the title).

Then enter the bond yield. The information is contained in the broker’s Income Report.

For remunerated accounts, the process is similar. The process was also demonstrated in the video above.