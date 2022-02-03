Insomnia problems? Try drinking chamomile tea today

Insomnia problems? Try chamomile tea, today’s Simplified Health blog, February 2, brings some super useful tips to end this malaise. After all, who has never had trouble sleeping, ever? A sleepless night generates stress, muscle pain and bad mood, just to start. However, you don’t have to go through this.

Firstly, you need to know the cause of insomnia. It can be the effect of some medicine or particular problems. Therefore, it is good to investigate the cause. But sometimes sleep just doesn’t come. Anyway, Chamomile can help you fight this discomfort at bedtime.

Learn how to use chamomile at night

This herb has calming properties that regulate brain activity and help with sleep quality. Chamomile has nutrients that act directly on the brain. Soon after being absorbed, they act promoting tranquilizing and sedative effect.

Therefore, this tea is also recommended for children with hyperactivity, as it has a calming effect. However, it is worth remembering that tea should be taken about half an hour before bed.

continuing, the nutrients of chamomile are flavonoids that also help treat anxiety disorders linked to depression and stress. Finally, those who suffer from insomnia, anxiety and depression, need to be aware. It’s no use drinking chamomile tea and ingesting stimulant drinks.

Coffee or chocolate drinks close to bedtime, instead of calming you down, will wake up your brain. Colored foods contain dyes, caffeine or sugars. These things are totally exhilarating. Soon, if you have an insomnia problem, all you don’t need is more energy at bedtime.

Chamomile tea can also be consumed by children, especially those who have trouble sleeping early.

How about removing the chocolate and replacing it with a chamomile tea?

Other benefits of chamomile tea

In addition to helping you sleep, it serves to:

relieve menstrual cramps

help with skin health

prevents some types of cancer

soothes stomach pains

Finally, chamomile tea is also a powerful healing and antibacterial and helps fight diarrhea.