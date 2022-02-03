INSS proof of life: government publishes ordinance with new rules | Economy

The National Institute of Social Security published an ordinance with the new rules for proof of life this Thursday (3). Insured people will no longer need to leave the house to prove that they are entitled to the benefit. The changes will be valid for the birthdays of the insured that occur as of today.

According to the ordinance, the following will be considered valid as proof of life:

access to the My app INSS with the gold seal or other applications and systems of public bodies and entities that have certification and access control, in Brazil or abroad;

with the gold seal or other applications and systems of public bodies and entities that have certification and access control, in Brazil or abroad; payroll loan carried out by biometric recognition;

carried out by biometric recognition; face-to-face service at agencies INSS , or by biometric recognition in partner entities or institutions;

or by biometric recognition in partner entities or institutions; medical expertise by telemedicine or face-to-face and in the public health system or partner network;

and in the public health system or partner network; vaccination;

registration or re-registration in transit agencies or public security;

updates in the Single Registry, only when carried out by the person responsible for the group;

only when carried out by the person responsible for the group; voting in elections;

issuance/renewal of documents such as passport, identity card, driver’s license, work permit, military enlistment or other official documents that require the physical presence of the user or biometric recognition;

or other official documents that require the physical presence of the user or biometric recognition; receipt of benefit payment with biometric recognition ;

; declaration of Income tax as owner or dependent

Proof of life is mandatory for retirees, pensioners and for those who receive INSS benefits through a checking account, savings account or magnetic card. The procedure serves to avoid fraud and guarantees the maintenance of the payment.

The INSS will cross-check information to confirm that the benefit holder, in the 10 months following his/her last birthday, performed an act recorded in the municipality’s own databases or maintained and managed by federal public bodies.

Only when this proof of life is not possible, the beneficiary will be notified, in the month before his/her birthday, about the need to carry out the proof of life, preferably by electronic means.

Exceptionally, when there is a need to carry out the proof of life in person, The INSS must provide the beneficiary (regardless of age) with means for proof of life to be carried out without the need to move from their own residence, using, for this purpose, its employees or contracted and partner entities, as well as the financial institutions that pay the benefits. The details are yet to be defined by the institute.

According to the INSS, policyholders can continue to carry out proof of life in banks, as usual. The financial institution cannot refuse to carry out the procedure.

Before the ordinance, the proof of life was carried out in person by the policyholders at the banks, in which each institution could define the model for summoning the policyholders.

Changes until December 31

According to the president of the INSS, José Carlos Oliveira, currently 36 million Brazilians move to take the proof of lifeof which 5 million are over 80 years of age.

According to the government, the INSS has until December 31 of this year to implement the changes needed. “Until that date, the payment block due to lack of proof of life is suspended”, informed the government.

Currently, there is no person blocked due to lack of proof of life and the beneficiary’s family will be informed that the proof of life was successful.

The government also informed that every 10 months, between one birthday and another of the beneficiary, the INSS will have the obligation to find proof that the person is alive.

According to the president of the INSS, from now on, the “obligation” to do the proof of life is on the body itself.

Then, José Oliveira informed that the federal government will also start looking for data in information bases of state and municipal governments. The government informed that it also intends to use databases from private entities, but this point is still under negotiation.

“If we don’t find a citizen’s movement in one of these bases, even so, the citizen will not need to leave the house to do the proof of life”, he said.

“The INSS will provide means, with partnerships that it will make, for the server, the mail, for this partner entity to go to the residence and make the biometric capture at the door of the insured. So that the insured does not leave his residence anymore”, he added. .

Digital proof of life is done through facial biometrics. The INSS uses the database of the National Traffic Department (Denatran) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).