Instagram, Facebook and Messenger get new 3D avatars | Social networks

Meta is updating its avatars to a 3D version, available for Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. The first two social networks, which already had the feature, will gain new faces. In the photo app, three-dimensional caricatures are a complete novelty, and can be used in Stories and DMs (Direct Messages). The tool gained new face shapes, expressions, skin tones and accessories for people with disabilities, such as hearing implants and wheelchairs.

The news was announced on Monday (31), in an official statement from Meta and in a post by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the company. The executive showed enthusiasm with the new avatars, which represent another step from the Meta towards the metaverse. The feature first arrives in the United States, Canada and Mexico and, in the coming months, will be available for Brazil and other countries in Latin America.

1 of 3 New 3D avatars from Meta, ex-Facebook, will also be available on Instagram Stories — Photo: Disclosure/Meta New 3D avatars from Meta, ex-Facebook, will also be available on Instagram Stories — Photo: Disclosure/Meta

At first glance, Meta just broadened the representation of avatars “so that they better reflect the uniqueness of billions of people on this planet,” words used in a post by Aigerim Shorman, the company’s general manager of avatars and identity. And the initiative is indeed important to increase the appeal and popularity of these virtual personas.

However, the key aspect of this new stage of avatars is in Zuckerberg’s publication, in which the creator of Facebook announces the possibility of dressing his avatars with official shirts from the NFL, the professional football league in the United States. This novelty is the first step for clothes — or any other accessory — to soon become NFT items sold by Meta.

2 of 3 New 3D Facebook avatars bring NFL jerseys — Photo: Disclosure/Meta New 3D Facebook avatars feature NFL jerseys — Photo: Disclosure/Meta

Existing Facebook avatars will be updated to the 3D version automatically when the feature is released. The platform will try to keep the choices made at the time of character building, but users will be able to modify the design’s appearance at any time.

This isn’t the first avatar revamp. After the feature was released in 2020, the stickers were upgraded in early 2021. This update included eye and nose shapes, body types, beards, and hairstyles. In addition, the new version was responsible for regionalizing the stickers, which, in Brazil, gained subtitles such as “RsRsRs”, “Valeu” and “Top”.

3 of 3 Facebook avatar comparison between April 2021 and 2022 — Photo: Disclosure/Meta Facebook avatar comparison between April 2021 and 2022 — Photo: Disclosure/Meta

Apparently, it will also be possible to create different avatars for each social network. However, users who choose to sync their avatars in the Meta Account Center will find that edits made on Facebook will appear on Instagram, and vice versa.

With input from Meta and Mark Zuckerberg

