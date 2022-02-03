Inter (BIDI11), IRB Brasil (IRBR3) and BRF (BRFS3) are the negative highlights of the day – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

(Jenne Andrade and Luiza Lanza) THE Ibovespa ended the trading session this Wednesday (02) down 1.18%, at 111,894.36 points. The day was marked by apprehension, with investors awaiting the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) on the new Selic level.

In the US, S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq closed up 0.94%, 0.63% and 0.5%, respectively. The dollar rose 0.07% in the session, to R$5.27. The euro rose 0.57% to R$5.967.

The three stocks that fell the most on the trading floor were Inter (BIDI11)IRB Brazil (IRBR3) and BRF (BRFS3).

Check out what influenced asset performance:

Inter (BIDI11): -9.72%, BRL 25.35

Interest is once again weighing on the shares of digital banks and technology companies. Banco Inter’s shares lead the declines on B3 this Wednesday, falling 9.72% to R$ 25.35.

Stocks are down 2.23% on the month. In the year, they accumulate a fall of 11.10%.

IRB Brazil (IRBR3): -9.04%, BRL 3.02

IRB Brasil’s shares fell by 9.04%, to R$3.02, after signs of readiness for a new IPO.

Stocks are down 7.65% on the month and 24.88% on the year.

BRF (BRFS3): -7.77%, BRL 19.95

BRF shares fell 7.77% to R$19.95. Today, Inversa Publications said that there are governance risks in the follow-on operation carried out by the company on Tuesday (1).

BRFS3 drops 10.66% in the month and 11.41% in the year.

*With Estadão Content

