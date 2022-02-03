International Space Station has an expiration date and last address

NASA, the US space agency, said today, when releasing plans for the laboratory that has orbited the Earth since 1998, that the International Space Station (ISS) will be deactivated at the end of 2030. It will make the last trip to the bottom of the ocean. Pacific, at Point Nemo, where other space equipment is already located. However, the agency presented a set of partnerships with private groups to monetize resources in new space investigations.

The station, the size of an American football field (109.7 meters long by 48.9 meters wide), will continue to make 90-minute laps around the Earth for another eight years.

The fate of the structure launched in 1998 and continuously occupied by astronauts since November 2000 is thus sealed.

Planned to operate in space for 15 years, the international laboratory saw its shelf life extended. According to a NASA report, “there is great confidence that the life of the ISS can be extended to 2030”, although this feasibility is still being analyzed.

According to the agency, “the recent technical problems aboard the Russian segment” are being studied, detected in September 2021. Small cracks have been observed in the space station, and a Russian official has warned that they could worsen over time. Concerns about aging equipment and the risk of “irreparable failures” were also addressed.

In early January 2031, the US space agency predicts that the ISS will return to Earth.

What remains of the entry into the atmosphere will be carried to Point Nemo, in the Pacific Ocean, where other satellites and human-made space debris are already located. Point Nemo is about 2,700 kilometers from any territory and is considered a space graveyard.

The area around the space is known for the total lack of human activity. This “Ocean Pole of Inaccessibility” or “Uninhabited Area of ​​the South Pacific Ocean” is practically the furthest place from any human civilization one can find, NASA said.

Since 1971, at least five space objects of Russian and American origin have been dived at Point Nemo, under the Space Cemetery Environmental Impact Act.

The ISS is expected to ignite when it crosses the Earth’s atmosphere, similar to Mir, a Russian space station taken out of space in March 2001.

viable transition

On its official website, NASA explains plans for transitioning between EES lifetime operations and commercial services: “The Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to extend space station operations through 2030 will enable the United States to continue to reap these benefits over the next decade as American industry develops commercial destinations and markets for a thriving space economy.”

The agency explains that one of the space station’s goals is “to be one of the many customers of these commercial destination providers, purchasing only the goods and services that the agency needs.”

Recalling the ISS record of scientific investigations, Robyn Gatens, director of the International Space Station, says in a statement that another objective is to make commercial destinations, along with commercial crew and cargo transport, providers of the backbone of the orbit economy. low-Earth after the station is taken out of orbit.

“The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with assistance from NASA. We look forward to sharing lessons learned and experience from operations with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable, and economics,” said Phil McAlister, director of commercial space.

“NASA’s decision to extend operations and recent awards to jointly develop commercial space stations ensure uninterrupted and continuous human presence and capability,” the agency said.

NASA has signed a contract for commercial modules to be attached to a space station’s docking port. It also established space law agreements for the design of three commercial free-flying space stations.

According to the agency, “US industry is developing these commercial destinations to start operations in the late 2020s for government and private sector customers.” This transition is associated “simultaneously with space station operations to ensure that new capabilities can meet the needs of the United States and its partners.”

According to the British newspaper The GuardianNASA will raise about $1.3 billion in 2031, and that amount is expected to be applied to research, allowing the agency to explore deeper and faster into deep space.”

