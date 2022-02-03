Investigation shows that Dutch doctor fertilized 21 women with his own semen | World

Jos Beek, a Dutch doctor who specializes in fertilization, used his own semen to fertilize at least 21 patients, according to a Dutch police investigation.

The gynecologist – who died in 2019 – worked at a hospital between 1973 and 1998 offering fertility treatments.

Beek assisted couples with reproductive difficulties, and who depended on the donation of semen to fulfill their dream of becoming parents.

According to the hospital, the doctor never revealed the origin of the donations.

The investigation into Beek’s conduct began after an organization found the presence of the doctor’s genes in 21 children – all of whom were patients of the gynecologist.

The hospital that Beek worked for no longer exists, however, another institution inherited the records and announced the opening of an independent committee to investigate the case.

According to the researchers, the number of people who may have received semen from the gynecologist may be even higher.

“The way this doctor acted at the time is unacceptable,” Peter Jue, a member of the board of directors at Alrjine hospital, told the British newspaper “The Guardian”.

“We are very shocked by this,” said Jue. “This, of course, has a significant impact on the parents and children involved.”

The council also reinforced that the protocols have been changed since the 1970s and 1980s, when the doctor acted, and that nowadays this would hardly happen.

“In the years this doctor was working, there were almost no regulations on fertility programs. The field was still developing,” the hospital said in a statement.

Hospital records for the period no longer existso a general appeal was made for people who may have been seen by the doctor to come forward.

Under a law that came into force in 2004, people in the Netherlands have the right to know the identity of their biological parents. when they reach the age of 16.

Beek is the third fertility doctor in the Netherlands who has used his own semen while treating patients.

In October 2020, DNA tests revealed that gynecologist Jan Wildschut, who died in 2009, was the biological father of 17 children.