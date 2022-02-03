Invited by Bolsonaro to be government leader, Alexandre Silveira takes office in the Senate | Politics

Invited by President Jair Bolsonaro to assume the post of government leader, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) took office as senator this Wednesday (2), the day that Congress resumed activities after the recess.

Silveira is the first substitute for Antônio Anastasia (PSD-MG), who left the Senate to assume the position of minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

Last month, Alexandre Silveira received an invitation from Bolsonaro to assume the post of government leader in the House, vacant since December.

At the time, he published on a social network that he would decide on the invitation only after the inauguration. Silveira is still talking to party colleagues and should only decide on the issue next week.

In a speech to the Senate plenary shortly after taking office, he stated: “I recently told the government that it can count on this senator for the priority agendas that interest the country. Because Brazil is suffering. This support does not mean ideological submission, nor the assumption of any position”.

In the audience, in addition to senators, were ministers Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Infrastructure), Rogério Marinho (Regional Development), Flávia Arruda (Government Secretariat), in addition to the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, the PSD president, Gilberto Kassab, and congressmen from Minas Gerais.

The senator said that supporting government proposals “will often mean pointing out what I consider to be wrong in relation to the economic agenda.” “Don’t expect from me, alignment with the mistake or criticizing the successes”, he said.

After leaving the plenary, Silveira was questioned by journalists whether or not he will accept the invitation to lead the government in the Senate. He avoided answering the question. He said that, “out of elegance”, he will not announce any decision without first communicating it to President Jair Bolsonaro. He informed, however, that, for now, he does not have a meeting scheduled with the Chief Executive.

Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who was in charge of the government for two years and nine months, left the position in December last year, the day after losing to Anastasia the dispute for the vacancy in the TCU.

With no support from the government senators themselves, Bezerra Coelho received only seven votes; Anastasia scored 52; and Kátia Abreu (PP-TO) 19.

Alexandre Silveira is an ally of Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who, in turn, supported Anastasia’s nomination to the TCU. The three Minas Gerais parliamentarians are coreligionists, affiliated with the PSD.

Alexandre Silveira (left) next to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction

As president of the legend in Minas Gerais, Silveira is very close to Pacheco. He currently serves as director of Technical and Legal Affairs in the Senate Presidency, with a salary of R$24,000.

Despite taking office this Wednesday, Silveira will only have one year in the role of senator because Anastasia’s term ends in February 2023. Silveira must seek election to remain in the House for another eight years.

The senator is a businessman and holds a law degree. He was a delegate of the Civil Police of Minas Gerais and director general of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT).

As a politician, he was federal deputy twice and Secretary of State for Metropolitan Management and Health in Minas Gerais, during the Anastasia government. In 2014, he was elected first alternate on the Senate ticket.

If the parliamentarian accepts to take the lead, it will be up to him to negotiate with the allied benches to vote on projects of interest to the Palácio do Planalto, and also to guide senators who are members of the governing base on how to vote in plenary sessions.

The government leader also communicates between senators and the Executive, presenting the demands of congressmen to the president and ministers, often negotiated in exchange for support in Parliament.