Jeff Zucker leaves CNN after romance at work

The journalistic world was taken by surprise on Wednesday (2) with the announcement of Jeff Zucker’s departure from the presidency of CNN Worldwide. The executive led the news channel for the past nine years and was forced to step down. He claimed to have resigned, but would have been fired if he didn’t.

According to WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, the reason for Zucker’s departure is that he did not disclose a romantic relationship with co-worker Allison Gollust, the network’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Failure to make the relationship public is a violation of the company’s Standards of Business Conduct.

Allison is still on CNN, but is expected to leave the position soon. The assessment is that there is no climate for her to continue in office. Both Zucker and Allison are divorced. The now former boss of the channel will also step down as president of news and sports at WarnerMedia.

The problem is, the affair in Zucker and Allison’s office has been an open secret for years. So what’s the real reason he’s leaving the company now?

Affair is old news

Zucker is a legend in the world press, on the love it or hate it line. He came out of NBCUniversal’s disgrace and was fired at CNN, but managed to hold on to the job. He still had health problems, such as two bouts of colon cancer and heart surgery, and even clashed with Donald Trump. The former US president released a statement the same day as the announcement of Zucker’s departure, celebrating the news of his rival’s fall.

But the two had a different relationship. It was the executive who rehabilitated the politician’s career in 2004 by allowing him to make the reality show O Aprendiz. Zucker also had an audio leak in 2016 in which he gave advice to a candidate’s staff member on what he should say in a debate. The relationship soured as Trump rose in the polls spreading fake news and then entered the White House attacking CNN.

But Zucker and Allison’s relationship is an old story and to some extent familiar in journalistic circles, as Shawn McCreesh states in NYMag:

“For starters, Zucker and Allison’s relationship was one of the biggest open secrets in the media. CNN employees clumsily navigated the duo, as every time they dealt with her, they were aware that she was involved with the boss. rolling his eyes at Gollust’s own statement that said ‘recently, our relationship has changed during Covid’.”

“It had been going on for a lot longer: Page Six hinted at them from time to time, and the two have known each other since they worked together at NBC decades ago. As Katie Couric wrote in her memoir: ‘I had to ask myself why Jeff was trying so hard to get Allison on board’ on Couric’s talk show Katie. .”

For many, the real reason for Zucker’s departure was personal revenge.

Sex scandal and a merger of billions

WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, is completing a merger with Discovery, a $43 billion deal that will create one of the largest media groups in the world. The command of the operation will be with Discovery.

David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery, will take control of the new company to be called Warner Bros. Discovery. The executive is a longtime personal friend of Zucker’s, and the two worked together early in their careers. The now ex-CNN was one of the main articulators of the merger of the two companies, bringing Discovery closer to the direction of AT&T, owner of WarnerMedia.

Thus, the departure becomes a complication for Zaslav, who will inherit a CNN without two of its main leaders and plagued by scandals.

Behind Zucker’s departure is the lawsuit initiated by Chris Cuomo, a former CNN anchor, who the executive fired in December after it came to light that the presenter was providing media consulting, inappropriately and without following CNN’s policies, to brother Andrew Cuomo, the former mayor of New York, involved in sexual harassment scandals.

The journalist was fired for just cause, without compensation and never accepted the fact. He felt betrayed by Zucker, with whom he was close (Allison even worked as head of communications for Andrew Cuomo before moving to CNN). Shortly after leaving CNN, Chris reportedly contacted former friends at the network and drew attention to a relationship between the executives.

Before Zucker fired Chris Cuomo, CNN hired the law firm Cravath to investigate the case within the company. The practice is common, especially in cases that can generate repercussions and involve millions like Cuomo’s – the idea is not to be caught by surprise in the courts.

The internal investigation is still ongoing, and the former anchor is fighting a legal battle with the channel to collect the remaining millions of his contract. In the investigation process, several employees were questioned by Cravath’s lawyers, and Zucker gave his testimony last week.

When the then-boss acknowledged the relationship with Allison, his “breach” was later brought to Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia.

Power struggle with Jason Kilar

But if the relationship was consensual, known to many, and CNN is being sold, why did WarnerMedia force Zucker out now?

Jason Kilar and Zucker hate each other. The executive was furious that the CEO had altered CNN’s organizational chart so that Allison and other senior management staff would report directly to WarnerMedia. For Zucker, it was an attack on his authority and a public humiliation.

Before the announcement of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, Zucker’s departure from the command of CNN was taken for granted. But, in promoting the merger with Discovery, the big boss struck a masterstroke and changed his luck. Not only did Jason Kilar lose power, but he will step down as CEO when the merger is complete in the next few months and Zucker’s friend Zaslav takes over.

For many, Kilar forced Zucker out as a final revenge. WarnerMedia has been doing well in recent months, and many of Kilar’s ideas, while controversial, have been successful in the process. A former Amazon employee with a Silicon Valley background, he is notorious for his unpolished, more effective way of solving problems.

According to Puck’s Dylan Byers, when Kilar was informed by Cravath lawyers of Zucker’s affair with Allison, he brought the case “to the notice of John Stankey,” the CEO of AT&T, which owns WarnerMedia and CNN.

“No matter what he thought of Zucker or Kilar, Stankey certainly had no appetite for tolerating any scandal that could derail the imminent WarnerMedia-Discovery deal.” That is, Kilar would have “forced” the rival’s departure with the information from the investigation.

Kilar’s answer

Kilar met with reporters at CNN the same day Zucker’s departure was announced. The CEO said “the facts are the facts” and repeatedly refused to “go into detail” on certain issues.

When a reporter asked if he had consulted with other executives during the process, Kilar said he would not respond. According to CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter, the executive repeatedly cited the company’s “values ​​and principles” in his responses and said, “I feel comfortable in my decision.” The employees didn’t seem persuaded.

Impacts in Brazil

CNN Brasil’s operation is a license and, at this point, Zucker’s departure should have little impact here. But the executive saw the Brazilian operation with good eyes. However, the arrival of Zaslav and Discovery could put the current model in check.

It is difficult to determine how much weight Discovery will give to CNN. Without Zucker, a central player in the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery and a key figure in journalism, CNN loses, including in Brazil.

To make matters worse, one of the major projects of the global network is the launch of CNN+, a news stream in which the company invests billions and has produced a lot of original content. The company did not disclose how streaming will work outside the United States, but, in theory, it could become a competitor to CNN in Brazil. In addition, CNN Brasil sees a growing increase in competitors on TV.

For now, the bet of many is that the changes in the command of CNN will have a great impact on global journalism. And more revelations of the case are expected to come to light. Meanwhile, Zucker, the Cuomo brothers and Trump are out of a job. Kilar and Allison will be next.