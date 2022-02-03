Jiu-jitsu fighter who immobilized Congolese Moïse in brutal death says he has a ‘clear conscience’ – Country

The person responsible for overthrowing and immobilizing the Congolese Moise Kabagambe is a jiu-jitsu fighter, who said to the Civil Police that he had the “peaceful conscience”, although he participated in the lethal action. Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, known as Tota, 21, is one of three men whose arrest was ordered by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro.

While keeping the victim immobilized, Brendon still tied the Congolese’s hands, feet and neck to avoid possible pursuit. The fighter learned from a customer that Moïse had stopped breathing. At this time, he claimed that he untied the Congolese and tried to revive him. These scenes appear on the kiosk’s security cameras.

Brendon follows the testimony justifying that when he noticed the lack of reaction, he tried to throw water on the victim’s wrists and cardiac massage. According to him, another aggressor, nicknamed “Belo”, called an ambulance.

The suspect added that he was in a store next to the Tropicália, where the murder took place, when he noticed a confusion. He says he saw Moïse “putting his hand in the cooler” at the establishment and tried to avoid the action.

prisoners

In addition to Brendon, Fábio Pirineus and Aleson Cristiano are also detained. The Justice of Rio decreed this Wednesday (2) the arrest of the trio, who will answer for double qualified murder, impossibility of defense and cruel means.

To the police, Aleson Cristiano, said he attacked the Congolese with a wooden bat to “vent his anger for a few days”. He said the Congolese was drunk and swearing a lot, threatening people for days. On the day of his death, Aleson said that Kabamgabe had tried to get a beer without paying at the kiosk, at which point he was immobilized.

However, the family members contest the aggressor’s version and argue that the young man went to the Tropicália kiosk to collect a debt of R$ 200 for two days of work not received.