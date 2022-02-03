Kremlin: Putin and Xi Jinping will soon declare ‘new era in international relations’

Kremlin: Putin and Xi Jinping will soon declare 'new era in international relations'

Kremlin: Putin and Xi Jinping will soon declare ‘new era in international relations’

The information was released this Wednesday (2) by Kremlin adviser Yury Ushakov. He informed that the two leaders will meet this Friday… 02.02.2022, Sputnik Brasil

The adviser added that gas distribution agreements are being prepared for talks between Russian and Chinese leaders. Speaking about the situation involving Russia, Ukraine and NATO, Ushakov said that "China supports Russia's demands for security guarantees." The Kremlin adviser also informed that Vladimir Putin will participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. After the Russian doping scandal, the country's authorities can only participate in Olympic events if they are invited by the head of state of the host country. To participate in the competition, all athletes must have a clean doping record. In recent months, the United States and its European allies have accused Russia of accumulating troops on the border with Ukraine with the aim of invading the neighboring country. The US has been sending shipments of weapons to the European country as a way of supporting the Ukrainian government. Moscow denies the accusations and criticizes the advance of NATO in the region. The Kremlin also stresses that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory. Last Friday (28), Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that "if it depends on Russia, there will be no war".

The information was released this Wednesday (2) by Kremlin adviser Yury Ushakov. He informed that the two leaders will meet this Friday (4) during the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

“A joint statement was prepared in advance for discussions on entering a new era in international relations and on global sustainable development. The joint statement will reflect the common views of Russia and China on the most important world problems, including issues security,” said Ushakov.

The adviser added that gas distribution agreements are being prepared for talks between Russian and Chinese leaders.

Speaking about the situation involving Russia, Ukraine and NATO, Ushakov said that the “China supports Russia’s demands for security guarantees”.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, during a joint press conference with Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia, February 1, 2022 - Sputnik Brazil, 1920, 01.02.2022

We have to find a way to guarantee everyone’s security: Russia, Europe and Ukraine, says Putin
The Kremlin aide also reported that Vladimir Putin will participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. after the doping scandal in Russia, officials of the country can only participate in Olympic events if they are invited by the head of state of the host country.

The delegation of athletes from Russia will compete defending a neutral flag, without the Russian colors and also without playing the national anthem in case of victory. To participate in the competition, all athletes must have a doping history. clean.

In Geneva, Switzerland, the US and Russian flags appear aligned during a meeting of representatives of the two countries on January 10, 2022 - Sputnik Brasil, 1920, 02.02.2022

El País says it has gained access to US and NATO responses to Russian security proposals
In recent months, the United States and its European allies have accused Russia of piling up troops on the Ukrainian border with the aim to invade the neighboring country. The US has been sending shipments of weapons to the European country in support of the Ukrainian government.

Moscow deny the accusations and criticizes the advance of NATO in the region. The Kremlin also stresses that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory. Last Friday (28), Chancellor Sergei Lavrov said that “if it depends on Russia, there will be no war“.

