Kremlin: Putin and Xi Jinping will soon declare ‘new era in international relations’
The information was released this Wednesday (2) by Kremlin adviser Yury Ushakov. He informed that the two leaders will meet this Friday… 02.02.2022, Sputnik Brasil
The information was released this Wednesday (2) by Kremlin adviser Yury Ushakov. He informed that the two leaders will meet this Friday (4) during the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
“A joint statement was prepared in advance for discussions on entering a new era in international relations and on global sustainable development. The joint statement will reflect the common views of Russia and China on the most important world problems, including issues security,” said Ushakov.
Speaking about the situation involving Russia, Ukraine and NATO, Ushakov said that the “China supports Russia’s demands for security guarantees”.
The delegation of athletes from Russia will compete defending a neutral flag, without the Russian colors and also without playing the national anthem in case of victory. To participate in the competition, all athletes must have a doping history. clean.
Moscow deny the accusations and criticizes the advance of NATO in the region. The Kremlin also stresses that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory. Last Friday (28), Chancellor Sergei Lavrov said that “if it depends on Russia, there will be no war“.