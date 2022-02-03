https://br.sputniknews.com/20220202/kremlin-putin-e-xi-jinping-declararao-em-breve-nova-era-nas-relacoes-internacionais–21249923.html

Kremlin: Putin and Xi Jinping will soon declare ‘new era in international relations’

The information was released this Wednesday (2) by Kremlin adviser Yury Ushakov. He informed that the two leaders will meet this Friday… 02.02.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-02-02T14:52-0300

2022-02-02T14:52-0300

2022-02-02T14:52-0300

international panorama

Ukraine

China

vladimir putin

nato

xi jinping

winter Olympic games

Russia

The adviser added that gas distribution agreements are being prepared for talks between Russian and Chinese leaders. Speaking about the situation involving Russia, Ukraine and NATO, Ushakov said that “China supports Russia’s demands for security guarantees.” .The Kremlin adviser also informed that Vladimir Putin will participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games. After the Russian doping scandal, the country’s authorities can only participate in Olympic events if they are invited by the head of state of the host country. national in case of victory. To participate in the competition, all athletes must have a clean doping record. In recent months, the United States and its European allies have accused Russia of accumulating troops on the border with Ukraine with the aim of invading the neighboring country. The US has been sending shipments of weapons to the European country as a way of supporting the Ukrainian government. Moscow denies the accusations and criticizes the advance of NATO in the region. The Kremlin also stresses that it has the right to move its troops within its sovereign territory. Last Friday (28), Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “if it depends on Russia, there will be no war”.

Ukraine

China

2022

Ukraine, China, Vladimir Putin, NATO, Xi Jinping, Winter Olympics, Russia