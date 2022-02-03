Latam doubles flights from Colombia to the US to take care of flowers for Valentine’s Day





Latam Cargo presented its projections for Valentine’s Day (which is also a kind of Valentine’s Day in several countries), a date that corresponds to the first key season of the cargo business, during which it expects to transport approximately 9,500 tons of flowers from the Colombia to the United States, particularly to the city of Miami.

From the city of Florida, the flowers will be distributed to several locations in North America. The projected value represents an increase of 41% compared to 2021.

“We want to be the main ally of flower growers across the country and contribute to the growth of their business, offering the best alternatives in terms of frequency and capacity. Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, our commitment has been to safeguard the offer to the sector to boost its growth”, said Claudio Torres, LATAM Cargo’s International Commercial Director.





With this in mind, during the season that runs until February 11, Grupo LATAM increases weekly frequencies from 28 to 52 to connect Colombia with the city of Miami. In this way, the company is able to transport flowers originating in the departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca: roses, carnations, chrysanthemums, alstroemerias, hydrangeas, lilies, among others.

Valentine’s Day (January and February), with Mother’s Day (April and May), are the periods of greatest flower exports in Colombia and Ecuador. For this Valentine’s season, 33% more flowers are designed to fly between the two countries.

“We work every day to provide solutions that allow us to boost our customers’ business. In this way, our specialized care in the transport of perishable products allows us to provide an international standard service, guaranteeing the transport of fresh flowers from origin to final destination”, stressed Torres.

Latam information



