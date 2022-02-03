Latam wins partial victory which could lead to vote on Chapter 11 exit plan





Latam Airlines won a partial victory on Tuesday when Judge James Garrity of the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, responsible for Latam’s Chapter 11 lawsuit, gave approval for the airline to submit its $5.4 billion exit plan from reorganization to vote.

As the Bloomberg article reports, this allows Latam not only to seek final approval from the court and creditors, but also to take a crucial step out of the Chapter 11 process. the exit from the reorganization could happen a few months later.

In any case, there is still some way to go before the company can effectively exit the reorganization. Earlier this week, the same judge said he will need some more time to consider the questioning of a part of the creditors, who say that the airline has made agreements that benefit some creditors to the detriment of others, in order to obtain (from the beneficiaries) approval for the plan.

Some of the allegations say that some creditors were being promised guarantees and increased amounts in exchange for their support of the reorganization plan. Latam rejected such claims and now an outcome of the matter depends on the court’s decision.



