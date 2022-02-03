Learn to anticipate the withdrawal of your FGTS in 2022

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a benefit for workers with a formal contract. It can be withdrawn in case of dismissal without just cause and in other situations provided for by law, such as birthday withdrawal.

This modality allows the annual redemption of a percentage of the guarantee fund, always in the month of birth of the citizen. Money is available from the first business day of the birthday month to the last business day of the second subsequent month. That is, whoever receives in January has until March 31 to withdraw.

For Brazilians who urgently need extra money, there is a way to get it using the FGTS. the service of anticipation of the birthday loot is offered by several institutions, with easy contracting and low interest rates.

How to anticipate the withdrawal of FGTS

These lines of credit work as a kind of payroll loan. The worker receives an amount equivalent to one or more annual installments of the birthday loot, and the payment of the debt is guaranteed by the resources of the FGTS itself.

Considering that the chance of default is prosaically non-existent, banks often charge very low interest rates, typically 0.99% to 1.99%. The contractor also needs to pay IOF.

Conditions

Each financial institution has its own rules. In some, it is possible to advance only one installment, while others release up to five quotas at once. Check below the conditions to anticipate the FGTS birthday withdrawal in the main banks in the country: