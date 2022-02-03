Learn to turbocharge your brain

In today’s Simplified Health blog, February 3, we’re going to talk about brain more potent and lifestyle. IT’S possible to turbocharge this super-machine in our daily lives? Many people present formulas that promise to be miraculous to improve brain performance and enhance our mental qualities.

But, there are simpler formulas to boost the brain? Scientists are still studying the direct influences of food on brain degeneration. However, one thing no one doubts: a balanced diet and physical exercise are very useful to improve mood, memory and sleep.

Food is essential for the formation of neurotransmitters – serotonin, acetylcholine, histamine, glycine and others. These substances make a connection between neurons and are responsible for our well-being.

Neurotransmitters are made up of the amino acids that make up proteins. Therefore, the quality of our food directly influences the quality of communication between parts of the brain.

Mediterranean diet

Have you ever heard of this diet? In countries following the Mediterranean diet, people eat more fruits and vegetables, in addition to consuming a high amount of extra virgin olive oil and fish rich in omega 3, 6 and 8. These good fats prevent accelerated brain deterioration.

In contrast, in countries like Brazil and the United States, where the consumption of industrialized products is very high, the brain deteriorates faster. As a result, we have a lot of people suffering from diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s at an earlier age.

boost the brain

We saw above that the Mediterranean diet is a great way to prevent the deformation of neurons. So invest in a balanced diet. Consume less processed meats and sausages.

A healthy diet includes: whole grains, vegetables and leaves, fruits, seeds and extra virgin olive oil, that is, more natural and less industrialized foods. Continuing, drink pure water, it hydrates the brain. As for physical exercises, they reduce stress, activate memory and reduce anxiety. In addition, they balance weight and regulate sleep. In short, this is the recipe for turbocharging the brain.

