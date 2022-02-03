Lindomar Ferreira, Unimed Teresina cyclist, wins Cerapió | SOS Unimed

The cyclist sponsored by Unimed Teresina, the Piauí native Lindomar Ferreira, was the grand champion in the Master B2 category (45 to 49 years old) in the 35th Cerapió Rally 2022. The athlete has already won 10 Cerapió/Piocerá champion titles.
This year the last stage of the competition was canceled after the death of motorcycle rider Daniel Santos, 36 years old. Thus, the sum of the trails covered by the cyclists was 230 kilometers, in three days of competition in the cities of Jijoca de Jericoacoara (CE), Ubajara (CE) and Parnaíba (PI).
Unimed Teresina Sponsored Athlete was champion in the Master B2 category. — Photo: Edvaldo Filho
Lindomar Ferreira, born in Altos (PI), remained in the lead during all stages of the Rally and finished the competition with a time of 7 hours and 44 minutes. “I was champion last year in B1 and this year in B2, another good result I managed to bring to Piauí. We didn’t have the last stage, due to the loss of our motorcycle pilot friend. It was the right decision to stop the competition, we are very sorry for this tragedy and we stand in solidarity with the family and friends at this time.”
The Cerapió/Piocerá Rally is the largest off-road event in Latin America and the only one that brings together different modalities such as bikes, motorcycles, cars, quads, UTVs, in addition to expeditions with the aim of venturing into the region.
The 2022 itinerary was inspired by the Rota das Emoções, a tourist route that passes through the states of Piauí, Maranhão and Ceará and that moves the region’s economy and tourism, with attractions such as the beaches of Jericoacoara, Delta do Parnaíba and Lençóis Maranhenses. .
Check the final result
BIKES – RALLY CERAPIÓ 2022
1st – LINDOMAR FERREIRA DOS SANTOS (465) – ALTOS (PI)
2nd – CARLOS IVAN DOS SANTOS LIMA (469) – CHRISTMAS (RN)
3rd – FRANCISCO RUBENS CARDOSO MESQUITA (473) – CAXIAS (MA)
4th – BRUNO MARCELO BORGES BARBOSA (466) – LUANDA
5th – VENICIO BERNARDINO GONÇALVES (462) – CAMOCIM (CE)