Lotofácil 2438 result for today, Wednesday (02/02/22)

The prize for the ticket that has the result of Lotofácil 2438 is R$ 1.5 million. photo: file

The draw for the result of Lotofácil contest 2438 is scheduled to be held this Wednesday, February 2nd. The gambler who hits the numbers, revealed from 20:00 (Brasília time), can win the prize of R$ 1.5 million.

Lotofácil contest result 2438

Check out the numbers drawn in today’s Lotofácil 2438: 01-04-05-06-08-11-12-13-14-16-18-19-22-23-24.

How does the Lotofácil prize work?

Players can win a prize by matching 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers of the Lotofácil 2438 result. Fixed amounts are paid in the three smallest bands, and the rest of the amount destined for the winners of the modality is distributed in the other bands.

Those who get 11 hits get R$5, 12 hits get 10 and 13 hits get R$25. In the second bracket, with 14 hits, Caixa divides 13% of the prize among the lucky ones.

The first band, with 15 hits, has 62% of the amount. If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the range of 15 hits.

If more than one bet hits the complete Lotofácil 2438 result, the main prize will be shared equally between the parties. But, if no one wins in any prize range, the value accumulates for the next contest in the range of 15 hits.

But, if no one wins in any prize range, the value accumulates for the next contest in the range of 15 hits.

How to receive the lottery prize?

In lottery houses, players can also receive amounts of up to R$ 1,903.98. Larger amounts will only be paid at Caixa bank branches.

Online betting winnings can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counted from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2437, to withdraw the amount.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

Next Lotofácil draw: Monday to Saturday lottery fans can participate in the Lotofácil draws that start at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The lucky globes are located at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.