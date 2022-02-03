Lula and Bolsonaro are technically tied among male voters, poll says

The stratification of the latest PoderData poll, released this Wednesday 2nd, indicates that the large advantage of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) over Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is driven by votes from the female electorate.

This is because, among men, the two candidates are, at this moment, technically tied with 39% of the voting nominations for PT and 38% for the ex-captain. Among female voters, Lula adds up to 44% and Bolsonaro only 22%.

The general profile of those who vote for Bolsonaro, according to the survey, is male, over 60 years old (36%), residents of the North region of the country (40%) and with income and education in the middle strata of the population (37% and 38%). %, respectively). In all these ranges, Bolsonaro is technically tied or with some advantage against the former president.

Lula in turn has a significant advantage over Bolsonaro in all other groups surveyed. The highlights, in addition to the female audience, are voters from the Northeast (51%), the public aged between 16 and 24 (47%) and the population with the lowest income, up to 2 minimum wages (49%).

The advantage in this population is what justifies the general result of the poll, in which the PT sums up 41% of the voting intentions against 30% of the former captain.

Also according to PoderData, in a possible second round between the two candidates, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 54% to 37%, a difference of 17 percentage points. It is worth mentioning that this advantage has already been greater, reaching 25 points in September last year, the height of Bolsonaro’s coup attacks.

The survey interviewed 3,000 people by telephone and followed criteria that take into account the proportionality of the population. The margin of error is 2 percentage points and the confidence index is 95%.