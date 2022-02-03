Lula promises to intervene in Petrobras

Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

the ex-con squid (Photograph) promised just now to intervene in Petrobras if elected president. On Twitter, the PT said that will end international price parity.

The bogus claim of the oil chief is that Petrobras cannot impoverish the population in order to enrich shareholders.

We won’t keep the gas price dollarized. It is important that shareholders receive their dividends when Petrobras makes a profit, but I cannot enrich the shareholder and impoverish the housewife who will buy a kilo of beans and pay more for gasoline.”

As Lava Jato showed, the Lula government was responsible for the biggest corruption scheme in history and overpriced oil refineries that could have lowered the cost of fuel production.

Controlling fuel prices was also tried in the PT administration and proved to be unsustainable. In the end, it is the consumer who pays the bill.

In recent weeks, Lula has publicly promised to end labor reform, regulate the media and promote a new “consumption boom”, subsidizing credit with the worker’s own money.

It’s endless bullshit.

