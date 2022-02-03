Maldives opens a new airport, which is surrounded by paradisiacal scenery

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Maldives opens a new airport, which is surrounded by paradisiacal scenery 0 Views



Photo: Madivaru Airport


The Maldives has just opened a new airport, which is born in the midst of a paradisiacal setting and will serve as an important support in the transfers to the resorts of the Lhaviyani atoll. Located in Madivaru, the new airport will connect with Malé three times a day.

Until now, Lhaviyani was only served by seaplanes, where operation is limited to daylight, which greatly limited the transfer of tourists who disembarked on international flights. With the new airport, which has a 1,200-meter runway, a passenger terminal and beacon, this capacity is expanded.

The project was developed by Kuredu Holdings Pvt Ltd and will be managed by Maldivian, the country’s national airline, following an agreement already signed with Mohamed Moosa, president of Champa Brothers Maldives and co-owner of Crown & Champa Resorts.

As the website Travelmole informs, tickets for flights within the archipelago can be purchased directly through the destination resorts at the time of booking.






Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, he has studied aviation and aeronautical marketing topics for two decades. Great international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.


About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Coronavirus in SC: death rate among unvaccinated elderly people or those with an incomplete regimen is 47 times higher

Photo: Ricardo Wolffenbüttel / Secom A study carried out by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved