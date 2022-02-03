Maldives opens a new airport, which is surrounded by paradisiacal scenery

Photo: Madivaru Airport





The Maldives has just opened a new airport, which is born in the midst of a paradisiacal setting and will serve as an important support in the transfers to the resorts of the Lhaviyani atoll. Located in Madivaru, the new airport will connect with Malé three times a day.

Until now, Lhaviyani was only served by seaplanes, where operation is limited to daylight, which greatly limited the transfer of tourists who disembarked on international flights. With the new airport, which has a 1,200-meter runway, a passenger terminal and beacon, this capacity is expanded.

The project was developed by Kuredu Holdings Pvt Ltd and will be managed by Maldivian, the country’s national airline, following an agreement already signed with Mohamed Moosa, president of Champa Brothers Maldives and co-owner of Crown & Champa Resorts.

As the website Travelmole informs, tickets for flights within the archipelago can be purchased directly through the destination resorts at the time of booking.



