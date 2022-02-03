Man captures King Cobra in Kombi-length arm – News

A rescue team volunteer demonstrated amazing manual skills during the capture of a 4.5 meter long king snake – the size of a Kombi. The operation took place in a residential area of ​​Ao Nang, Thailand.

Speaking to Thaiger news website, Sutee Naewhaad, as the hero of the day was identified, explained that she had specific training to carry out the work and that “no one should try to catch a snake without a professional”. Watch below:





Residents told the publication that the highly venomous animal tried to hide in a septic tank nearby. However, he ended up sliding towards a group of palm trees.

It was at this moment that Sutee came face to face with the king cobra for the first time.





After many attempts, the catcher managed to transfer the invader to the middle of the road, where he had more space to grab it and put it in a bag.



In all, the rescue operation lasted approximately 20 minutes and the fate of the animal, so far, has not been informed.





Sutee revealed to local media that the animal could be in the area looking for a former companion, who had unfortunately been killed by residents.

Out of curiosity, the king cobra is considered by experts to be the largest venomous snake on the planet.



The king snake next received the help of a resident to cool his head. Check out!



