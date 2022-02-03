Man gives up promising career in banking to live the big dream: ‘to be a genderless reptile’

A very successful American decided to leave the banking profession in 1997 to live the big dream: to be a reptile without gender.

Tiamat Legion Medusa is currently 60 years old, and she openly says she wanted to start the transition after being diagnosed with Human Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

At the end of the last century, the disease was still officially characterized as a ‘death sentence’. With that, he felt determined to abandon everything and go fight for the project.

The initial procedure in this trajectory was the first implantation of horns in the frontal region of the head, which cost about US$ 400, that is, approximately R$ 2,100.

Currently, after rhinoplasty, castration, ear removal, tattoos, tongue bifurcation and 17 more pairs of horns, Tiamat accumulates an investment of US$ 60,000 (about R$ 318,000).

In defense of the negative comments he constantly hears, the man decided to speak out.

“I want everyone to know that modified people are just as smart, kind, loving and good as anyone else. Just because I had my ears removed doesn’t mean my brain is out of my head and I’m just an idiot.”

And he added that the choice is something that concerns only him.

“I am removing parts of myself that offend me, including some of my physical attributes and also how I live my life today as a creature that is part human and part reptilian.”