Man tries to dissolve wife’s body in acid and is arrested

2 hours ago

American movie or series? No! Australian Police found the body of a 19-year-old girl immersed in a bathtub filled with acid to dissolve. Her 20-year-old husband was arrested.

According to local media, the case took place last Sunday (30), in North Parramatta. The young woman identified as Aminah Hayat was a medical student and had recently married. After the union, she cut off contact with her family.

Investigations revealed that Hayat may have been in the acid bath for more than a day before she was found. The victim’s husband confessed to the crime and was not entitled to bail.

In an interview with a TV station, the devastated parents said they will not be able to give their daughter a traditional farewell and that they are struggling to cope with the terrible condition of their daughter’s body. They said they won’t be able to see their “daughter’s pretty face” before burying her in Bangladeshi funeral tradition – because the only part of the teenager’s body that wasn’t destroyed was one of her feet.

