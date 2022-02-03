Marcos Leonardo shines, Santos breaks fast and wins Corinthians in the arena – 02/02/2022

Santos beat Corinthians 2-1 today (2), at Neo Química Arena, for the third round of the Paulista Championship. Peixe’s comeback victory was built with two goals from Marcos Leonardo. Timão opened the scoring with Jô.

After a balanced first half, the emotion was left for the final stage. Jô entered the break and needed six minutes to score. Alvinegro reacted quickly and tied with Marcos Leonardo at 19 minutes after dribbling on João Victor and kicking the beak. In the 24th minute, the striker was brought down by João Victor in the area. He suffered and converted the penalty to define the turn and end an uncomfortable Santos fast.

The defeat puts more pressure on Sylvinho, booed by the Corinthians fans after the final whistle. Fabio Carille, on the other hand, gains morale after the tie with Inter de Limeira and the defeat to Botafogo-SP. The coach changed the tactical scheme to 4-3-3 and left the arena with the first Santos victory there since 2015.

Live from Corinthians

live from Santos

In the next round, Corinthians will visit Ituano, on Sunday. On the same day, Santos goes to Brinco de Ouro to face Guarani.

Corinthians starts better, doesn’t take advantage of chances and suffers with Santos

Corinthians’ performance in the first classic of the season was far from what was expected by the nearly 30,000 fans who paid for admission to the Neo Química Arena. Timão even started better, dominating the ball possession and pushing Santos to the defense field. Even without intensity, the home team was superior in the opening 45 minutes.

In the second half, with the entry of Jô, the hosts had their best moment and soon opened the scoring. Moments later, in two inattentive moves by João Victor, Peixe with Marcos Leonardo reversed the scenario and turned the game around. The team tried to put pressure at the end, but could not break through the opponent’s defensive block.

Santos resists and has the strength to turn

Santos was more competitive with the new tactical scheme and suffered little in the first half. Corinthians arrived based on the merit of Fagner (pen and good finishing) and Renato Augusto, with a beautiful kick from outside the area that hit the crossbar.

In the final stage, Peixe conceded the quick goal and, when it looked like the game would slip away, he had the brilliance of Marcos Leonardo. He found a goal and a penalty. From the advantage, Alvinegro knew how to defend and even missed some counterattacks.

In addition to the obvious highlight for Marcos Leonardo, Ângelo had a great second half and got along very well with shirt 9 from Santos.

Decisive and provocative

Marcos Leonardo changed the derby in five minutes. At 19, he received from Marcos Guilherme, dribbled João Victor and made a face. In the 24th minute, he suffered a penalty from João Victor and converted. In the first celebration, he asked for silence from the Corinthians fans and danced. In the second, he blew a kiss and imitated Cristiano Ronaldo.

daring carille

Santos changed the tactical scheme to face Corinthians. Peixe gave up the three defenders to play in 4-3-3. Alvinegro attacked in 4-3-3, but defended in 4-4-2. With that, Luiz Felipe, Emiliano Velázquez and Marcos Guilherme did not start. KaikyPhilip Jonathan and Ricardo Goulart came out playing.

Discreet rookie

Ricardo Goulart, new shirt 10 of Santos, debuted as a starter and in the role of midfielder, next to Marcos Leonardo and ahead of Camacho and Vinicius zanocele. The experienced player had a discreet performance after almost six months without competing.

More time to Ivan

Newcomer to Corinthians, goalkeeper Ivan was listed for the match, came to take the field and warm up with his teammates, but was cut from the bench. The player still didn’t have enough training time with the rest of the squad and, days before signing with Timão, he tested positive for covid-19 and lost his physical conditioning.

Gustavo Mantuan disappoints again

Cast as a false 9, young Gustavo Mantuan, just 20 years old, once again disappointed playing in the most advanced position of the offensive system. The player practically did not touch the ball. At times, coach Sylvinho reversed him with Roger Guedes and put him over the edge, but the performance remained the same. He was substituted at half-time for Jô’s entry.

Jo wins survival

The striker Jô needed just seven minutes on the field to prove his worth to the coach Sylvinho, who had been climbing the team without a reference striker in the attack. Shirt 77 entered the field and changed the scenario of the match, scoring a goal in the opening minutes of the second half, holding Santos’ defenders and giving fluidity to Corinthians’ offensive system. In the sequence, however, Peixe reacted and the experienced athlete took little part.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 1 x 2 SANTOS

Date: 2/2/2022

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (BR)

Hour: 21:35 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati

Assistants: Fabrini Belivaqua Costa and Alex Ang Ribeiro

VAR: Vinicius Furlan

Yellow Cards: João Victor (COR) and Kaiky (SAN)

Public: 28091

CORINTHIANS: Matheus Donelli; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Adson); Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Giuliano (Paulinho), Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes; Gustavo Mantuan (Jo). Technician: Sylvinho

SAINTS: João Paulo, Madson, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Camacho (Carlos Sánchez), Vinicius Zanocelo and Ricardo Goulart (Léo Baptistão); Ângelo (Allanzinho), Lucas Braga (Marcos Guilherme) and Marcos Leonardo Technician: Fabio Carille