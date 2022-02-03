Maria and Eliezer have sex at ‘BBB 22’ and duvet escapes

“Lerdo”, that’s how Maria defined Eliezer for his attitudes, or lack of them, in “Big Brother Brasil 22”. During the party of leader Tiago Abravanel, the singer wanted to take advantage of the fact that her colleagues were busy enjoying to finally be able to have sex with her affair in the house. It turns out that the entrepreneur did not catch the first signs.

read more: Affair that Eliezer, from ‘BBB 22’, took to the Maldives says that businessman entered the house single

Photo: reproduction

“It was the perfect time, the room is empty. Why do you think I’m gone? Haven’t you noticed that I’m gone?”, Maria asked.

“For me, the plan was for later. Not that time”, Eliezer tried to justify himself.

see more: Tarot and astrology predict ‘BBB 22’ with risk of pregnancy, betrayal of a married participant, beef and even giving up – check out full predictions

“After what time? When everyone was in the room? I took a shower, changed my clothes, defined my hair… Slow,” replied the artist.

The touch gave initial results. The brothers saw the weather and soon had a party, announcing loud and clear that the couple would finally have sex. So much expectation generated frustration and Maria and Eliezer did not consummate the act and returned to enjoy the party. The fire momentarily subsided, but by early morning the couple had accomplished their objective.

See too:Sister of Tiago Abravanel, from ‘BBB 22’, talks about the family’s relationship with her aunts, daughters of Silvio Santos

Cautious, it was up to Maria to fetch the condoms from the pantry. Globoplay’s camera focused on condoms in bed, even before the first attempt. The fourth Lollipop camera, from “BBB 22”, also showed the movements and sighs of Eli and the actress. In a more relaxed moment, the duvet even escaped. Eliezer, naked, had his ass out for a few seconds. Fans had fun.

read more: Luciano, from ‘BBB 22’, was bothered by being seen as the only one to want fame and says he has reversed the ‘boring’ image

“It even had a butt,” wrote one fan. “Guys, poor other people in the room (laughs)”, commented a viewer. “If it woke me up, I’d be sick,” said one netizen. “It’s a lot of noise, what a shame (laughs)”, commented another Twitter user.