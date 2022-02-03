Marinho scores on debut, and Flamengo wins on Paulo Sousa’s night – 02/02/2022

In a game that marked the debut of coach Paulo Sousa, Flamengo beat Boavista 3-0 today (2) for Carioca, with goals from Marinho, the other debutant of the night, Pedro and Gabigol.

Rubro-Negro had no difficulties at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda, and built their victory with ease, although the Portuguese started the match with many youngsters and left many holders on the bench.

In the next round, Fla will face rival Fluminense on Sunday (6), at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos. On Saturday, Alviverde hosts Volta Redonda, 4pm, in Bacaxá.

Who did well: Vitinho commands Fla

Captain of the team in Volta Redonda, Vitinho was the great driver of the team in the field. On the left side, he articulated good plays, made dribbles in a row and was decisive in the steal that resulted in the goal that opened the scoring. In Pedro’s goal, a roll with sugar for the teammate to enlarge. In Gabriel’s goal, another cross in the measure for a teammate to extend.

shone! Marino presents business card

Recently hired by Fla, Marinho barely arrived and was already on the field. Shirt 31 actively participated in the game, bothered the opposing defense and left his mark. Despite the evident lack of connection, the striker showed that he can be an important weapon for Paulo Sousa.

Mister active

Image: Publicity/Flamengo

Paulo Sousa’s first meeting with the crowd gave clues to how the triviator behaves on the field. Throughout the match, the commander gestured a lot and demanded changes in positioning, especially from João Gomes. Assistants Victor Sánchez and Manuel Cordeiro also participated a lot.

Flamengo: team wins easily

Flamengo didn’t even need to print all its intensity to beat the rival, although Paulo Sousa’s team has given signs that the intense movement and the exchange of positions will be a keynote in 2022. Faced with a fragile rival, Rubro-Negro took the opportunity to to gain pace and adapt to the Portuguese language, which promoted many exchanges of pieces and positions.

Boavista: without scaring Fla

Boavista came ready to take at least one point home, but they were no match for Flamengo at any time. Pressured in their defense field, the team had a hard time getting out playing and couldn’t even articulate a good move. On the only dangerous throw, Bull took a dangerous free-kick.

Chronology

At 20 of the first half, Vitinho stole the ball from Wellington Silva and rolled to Marinho, who hit hard to open the scoring. At 15 of the second half, Vitinho rolled and Pedro widened. At 37, Vitinho crossed and Gabigol scored.

Vitinho raises the crowd

In the 15th minute of the first half, Vitinho, who was captain that night, gave a beautiful dribble under Ralph’s legs, driving the red-black crowd crazy.

Deflated ball

At 28 minutes into the opening stage, referee Maurício Machado Coelho Junior interrupted the game for a brief moment. The reason? The ball was deflated. The exchange was quickly effected and the game continued.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO x BOAVISTA

Date: 2/2/2022

Place: Raulino Oliveira Stadium, in Volta Redonda (RJ)

Hour: 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Maurício Machado Coelho Junior

Assistants: Gustavo Mota Correia and Raphael Carlos de Almeida Tavares dos Reis

goals: Marinho, at 20 minutes of the first half, Pedro, at 15 minutes of the second half; Gabigol, in the 37th minute of the second half

Yellow cards: Bull, Ralph, Matheus Alessandro (BOA); Gustavo Henrique, Cleiton, Gabigol (FLA)

Red cards:-

Flamengo: Hugo, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique (David Luiz), Noga, Cleiton and Renê (Everton Ribeiro); João Gomes (Willian Arão); Thiago Maia and Vitinho; Marinho (Gabigol) and Pedro (Rodinei). Technician: Paulo Sousa

Good view: Fernando; Wellington Silva, Diogo Rangel, Kadu Fernandes and Bull (Miguel); Ralph, Marquinho (Ryan Guilherme), Biel (Berê), Matheus Alessandro and Marquinhos (Wandinho); Di Maria (Caíque). Technician: Leandrão