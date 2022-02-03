Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth Plummets $28 Billion After Facebook’s Bad Results, Forbes List Finds | Technology

Facebook co-founder and main shareholder of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, lost US$ 28 billion of his equity this Thursday (3).

The businessman’s fortune was US$ 86.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine’s real-time billionaires ranking.

The shares of Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, fell by more than 25% in the opening of the market, after the release of the results of the last quarter of 2021.

Facebook has lost around 500,000 daily active users around the world in the last three months. It was the first drop in that number in the company’s history, launched in 2004.

In addition, the company said it expects slow revenue growth in the next quarter.

The head of the social network attributed the result to heavy competition from apps like TikTok.

“People have a lot of choices about how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly. Which is why our focus on Reels [vídeos curtos no Instagram] is so important in the long run,” Zuckerberg said during the earnings announcement.

Zuckerberg is now the 12th richest person in the world, leaving the 10 richest list.

The leader of the ranking is entrepreneur and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who holds $230.1 billion, followed by Bernard Arnault (LVMH) with $194.6 billion and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) with $167. 2 billion.

This isn’t the first time Zuckerberg has lost large amounts of money after his company’s bad results and controversy.

After a former employee of the company leaked documents that became known as “Facebook Files”, Zuckerberg suddenly lost nearly $6 billion, but recovered half the amount in two days.