Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy at a discount on the PS Store

Peter Quill and the craziest bunch of misfits in the galaxy are the picks for the PS Store’s “Sale of the Week”. Marvel’s Guardian of The Galaxy is 40% off on the platform until next Wednesday (09), available for both PS4 and PS5.

Produced by Eidos Montreal, the adventure brings James Gunn’s cinematic formula to video games: light humor and acidic interactions between the characters. Not to mention the Milano ship playlist, which includes music classics like Tears for Fears, Kiss, A-ha and even Starlord’s own band — which is pure Heavy Metal.

Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy had a good critical reception when it was released in October 2021 and won praise for its fun gameplay system – but it was also criticized for its constant bugs. The analysis of MeuPlayStationfor example, praised the “very well tied story” and the “exquisite” Brazilian dubbing.

Tips for Dominating the Galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Want to get your hands on Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy if you secure the title in the PS Store promotion? Then check out 10 unmissable tips to conquer the galaxy with Peter Quill and his gang. Know more!