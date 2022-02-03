Military assumes that neighbor would be a thief and kills man who entered his own house in Colubandê | Rio de Janeiro



Durval Teófilo was killed by the military when he entered his own house in a condominium in São Gonçalo – Reproduction

Published 03/02/2022 10:04 | Updated 03/02/2022 12:55

Rio – A 38-year-old man died trying to enter his own home in Colubandê, in São Gonçalo, Rio Metropolitan Region, on Wednesday night (2). According to preliminary information, Durval Teófilo Filho was shot after being mistaken for a thief by a Navy sergeant.

He was admitted to the Open Torres State Hospital at 11:26 pm on Wednesday (2), but did not survive his injuries. The victim was taken to the unit by a neighbor.

Initial information indicates that Durval was trying to open his garage door, the control of which was not working. When he crouched down to try to open it manually, he was shot.

The Military Police reported that, on Wednesday night (2/2), military police officers from the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo) were at the Alberto Torres State Hospital, in São Gonçalo, after a shot man entered the unit and could not resist his injuries. . The gunman lived in the same condominium as the victim – located on Rua Capitão Juvenal Figueiredo – in the Colubandê neighborhood, where the crime took place.

The case is being investigated by the Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSG). The Civil Police informs that the agents carry out steps to clarify the facts.