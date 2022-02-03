Ministry launches Care Line on chronic kidney disease in adults

The Ministry of Health has made available, on the internet, a set of information to help health professionals, public managers and the population to identify and treat chronic kidney disease in adults. The disease, which affects about 1.5% of the Brazilian population, impairs the proper functioning of patients’ kidneys.

The material is available on the Linhas decuidado platform, an interactive tool created by the National Secretariat for Primary Health Care, which already gathered guidelines on eight health topics: stroke; systemic arterial hypertension; HIV/AIDS and obesity (all in adults), in addition to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children and type 2 diabetes mellitus, viral hepatitis and smoking at any age. 17 more themes are in development.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Care Lines platform establishes the appropriate care path for users of the Unified Health System (SUS) at different levels of care. On the portal, it is possible to consult protocols, guidelines and technical standards established by the ministry and by state and municipal health departments related to the topics already available.

Also according to the folder, the lines of care not only help the population to know which public services to seek and the recommended care for each case and stage of treatment, but also can help health professionals to develop prevention, screening strategies. and care for patients. In addition, public managers can use the tool to obtain information to help organize and systematize health services.

Diagnosis

According to the Ministry of Health, among the risk factors for the development of chronic kidney disease are hypertension (33%), diabetes (30%), glomerulonephritis (9%) and polycystic kidney disease (4%).

The SUS finances about 90% of treatments for patients who undergo renal replacement therapy (RRT), a procedure that includes both dialysis (hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis) and kidney transplantation.

The public health network also promotes actions to try to identify, in primary care, people at risk of developing chronic kidney disease. In this sense, in addition to the control and treatment of risk factors as a form of prevention, it is important for the population to have access to ways to obtain an early diagnosis.

“Early detection reduces lesion progression [dos rins] and facilitates the recovery of patients. That’s why primary care is so important in this process”, says the secretary of Primary Care at the Ministry of Health, Raphael Câmara, in a note.