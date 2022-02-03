Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny are on hold

Outlander Sport and Jimny manufactured by HPE at the Catalão (GO) plant are with production interrupted because they do not meet Proconve L-7

The Secret Autos found that HPE Automotores do Brasil suspended the production of the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny models at the Catalão factory, located in the state of Goiás. Both models do not meet the new Proconve L-7 emissions protocols and had production interrupted in December.

Our report consulted HPE Automotores do Brasil about the end of production of SUVs. In response, the press office informs that “We still do not have this confirmation. There are ongoing studies that still do not allow us to define this topic”.

Soon after the article was published, HPE sent us a second position. Check out:

1- ASX/Outlander Sport: HPE informs that it has stock of vehicles and, despite the difficulties in supplying components and logistics, it is selling normally. HPE is working continuously to meet the PL7 Emissions Program, which was extended for commercialization from March/22 to June/22. Where you expect to have already met the new regulations.

2- The Jimny, the Jimny family and the Jimny Sierra are being marketed normally, despite logistical difficulties. The company is also working to comply with the new PL7 emissions regulation, and the Jimny Sierra has already been approved.

Resolution No. 492 that established Proconve L7 and Proconve L8 was published on December 20, 2018. However, despite the three-year deadline, HPE is still working to adapt both models. Therefore, the production of the two as determined by the Secret Autos remains suspended.

The Suzuki Jimny manufactured in Brazil will hardly have its production resumed. What weighs against it is its very old project and the high costs to adapt it to the new emissions regimes. The veteran model is equipped with a 1.3L engine (DOHC) with 85 horsepower at 6,000 rpm with maximum torque of 11.2 kgf.m at 4,100 rpm. The engine is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

In addition to engine upgrades, in some cases the Proconve L-7 also requires changes to the power system, further increasing the cost.

The Suzuki Jimny was nationalized in 2013 with production at the factory built in Itumbiara (GO) and its manufacture was completed at the Catalão factory. However, in May 2015, the then Souza Ramos Group, now called HPE Automotores do Brasil, transferred the production of the jeep to the Catalão factory, also in Goiás. Until its production stopped in December, the Jimny shared production lines with Mitsubishi models.

already the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport (ex-ASX) if confirmed its end will have lasted less than two years in the Brazilian market. Launched in mid-2020, the SUV is nothing more than the ASX with a new front and rear and interior updates. Otherwise, it is identical to the ASX that had its end of production confirmed by HPE Motors in November.

And for being almost a twin of the ASX is that the situation of the Outlander Sport gets complicated. The SUV kept the 2.0 Flex engine with 170 hp on ethanol and 160 hp on gasoline at 6,000 rpm (with both fuels). The torque supplied to the wheels is 23 kgf.m with ethanol, and 22 kgf.m with gasoline, always at 4,250 rpm. Transmission is automatic CVT INVECS-III.

To continue producing the Outlander Sport, HPE Motors will have to upgrade the 2.0 engine to meet the new P-L7 standards or even give the SUV a new engine.

