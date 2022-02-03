Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny have production suspended

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny models have their production suspended, according to the newspaper Estadão.

The interruption of manufacturing these SUVs will be temporary, according to the company.

Made in Catalan-GO, Outlander Sport and Jimny, from the previous generation, await changes necessary to meet the Proconve L7.

As the L7 came into force at the beginning of January, HPE Automotores cannot continue producing these cars without complying with the new emission rules.

However, as some manufacturers had problems receiving parts and components to update their cars to the L7 standard, the limit has been extended to June 1, 2022.

Thus, HPE indicates that it will be on this date that the two models will return to the market with the update. The company also guarantees that inventories are sufficient to meet demand until then.

However, both the Outlander Sport and the Jimny are dated products that will need to be replaced soon.

Regarding the Outlander Sport, an update of the old ASX will have to be exchanged for a new product, in synergy with Renault and Nissan.

As is already known, in Europe it will appear as a compact crossover, based on the Clio. Still, this one will only appear in 2023.

The national Jimny is from the previous generation and HPE itself indicated the local production of the Jimny Sierra, when it was officially launched in Brazil.

For the Jimny, being exchanged for the new model would not be that much more difficult than updating the old model, which would thus leave room for a new generation in tune with Suzuki’s global market.

In order to revitalize Mitsubishi’s portfolio, HPE should bring the new generation of the Outlander, thus pairing with the Pajero Sport.

At Suzuki, in addition to the two models of the Jimny, HPE still sells a little Vitara, as well as the S-Cross, this one still from the old model.

