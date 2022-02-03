Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny have production suspended

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny have production suspended 0 Views

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny have production suspended

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny models have their production suspended, according to the newspaper Estadão.

The interruption of manufacturing these SUVs will be temporary, according to the company.

Made in Catalan-GO, Outlander Sport and Jimny, from the previous generation, await changes necessary to meet the Proconve L7.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny have production suspended

As the L7 came into force at the beginning of January, HPE Automotores cannot continue producing these cars without complying with the new emission rules.

However, as some manufacturers had problems receiving parts and components to update their cars to the L7 standard, the limit has been extended to June 1, 2022.

Thus, HPE indicates that it will be on this date that the two models will return to the market with the update. The company also guarantees that inventories are sufficient to meet demand until then.

However, both the Outlander Sport and the Jimny are dated products that will need to be replaced soon.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny have production suspended

Regarding the Outlander Sport, an update of the old ASX will have to be exchanged for a new product, in synergy with Renault and Nissan.

As is already known, in Europe it will appear as a compact crossover, based on the Clio. Still, this one will only appear in 2023.

The national Jimny is from the previous generation and HPE itself indicated the local production of the Jimny Sierra, when it was officially launched in Brazil.

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Suzuki Jimny have production suspended

For the Jimny, being exchanged for the new model would not be that much more difficult than updating the old model, which would thus leave room for a new generation in tune with Suzuki’s global market.

In order to revitalize Mitsubishi’s portfolio, HPE should bring the new generation of the Outlander, thus pairing with the Pajero Sport.

At Suzuki, in addition to the two models of the Jimny, HPE still sells a little Vitara, as well as the S-Cross, this one still from the old model.

[Fonte: Estadão]

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

DIRF 2022: three points of attention

The month of February is marked by the delivery of a very important accessory obligation: …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved